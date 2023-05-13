Make Good Choices and Check Out These 17 Secrets About Freaky Friday

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel

We definitely can't chill for a sec over this news.

Almost 20 years after its release, Freaky Friday is getting a sequel. Again. The 2003 version was a remake of the 1976 film of the same name that starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a clashing mother-daughter duo who wake up one fateful Friday and discover their bodies were swapped, thanks to a mysterious and magical Chinese fortune cookie. Heartfelt hijinks ensue.

Directed by Mark Waters, who would go on to cast Lohan in 2004's Mean Girls, Freaky Friday became a surprise hit at the box office, grossing over $160 million and amassing a legion of fans, who've slowly been turning into cryptkeepers as they awaited news of a possible sequel. Fortunately, their patience finally paid off, with E! News confirming on May 10 that Curtis and Lohan are in talks to reprise their roles in a follow-up film, which is being written by Elyse Hollander. Praise Pei- Pei!