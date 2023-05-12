Why Adam Levine is Temporarily Returning to The Voice 4 Years After His Exit

Watch : Do "The Voice" Coaches Miss Adam Levine?

Adam Levine is ready to take center stage on The Voice one more time.

Four years after exiting the singing competition show as a coach, the Maroon 5 frontman will return for the season 23 finale on May 23, where he and the band will perform their new single "Middle Ground." The new music will release May 19, just days before they play it live for the first time—and release the accompanying music video. And what can fans expect from the group's new track?

"'Middle Ground' came together in a flurry of inspiration," Maroon 5 said in a press release. "It rallies around a message of fragility and humanity on both a personal and universal scale."

The group added that the song may remind listeners of their earlier work, like their beloved debut album Songs About Jane, but "with a whole era of wisdom and experience behind it."