Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Holding Hands Amid Dating Rumors

Watch : Matt Healy SPOTTED at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Amid Romance Rumors

Taylor Swift is filling a PDA-blank space with Matty Healy.

The "Bejeweled" singer was spotted holding hands with The 1975 frontman amid rumors the two have begun a love story of their own. As seen in a photo taken by a fan and shared on Twitter May 11, Taylor, dressed in a yellow outfit, walked hand-in-hand with Matty as they made their way through an outdoor area of a restaurant.

And it appears they weren't alone for the evening. Taylor and Matty were joined by pal Jack Antonoff, who was also pictured in the now-viral snapshot, and his fiancée Margaret Qualley for a double date at New York City's Casa Cipriani, according to TMZ.

The outing comes six days after Matty, 34, was photographed supporting Taylor, 33, at her Nashville concert. On May 5, the "Somebody Else" singer was seen watching the concert from a VIP tent in the crowd.