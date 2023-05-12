This Top-Rated $9 Lipstick Looks Like a Lip Gloss and Lasts Through Eating, Drinking, and Kissing

This long-lasting lipstick is an absolute must-have for shoppers. Just check out the rave reviews.

Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor Reviews

A shopper shared, "I'm really impressed. This survived the day after eating, drinking water from my straw cup all day, a few little smooches, and I didn't look like a horror movie lead character by the end credits. Major victory."

Another reviewed, "My choir got this in matte red and I had to scrub it off the next day. I ordered vinyl Awesome shade.It's a great everyday shade.It stays on the lips and just beyond for a fuller lip. So nice to look in mirror after eating and sleeping to see that the color is still there. I plan to buy in more colors."

An Amazon customer explained, "I have sleep apnea and use a CPAP mask so finding lipstick that wouldn't smear everywhere or dry up and flake off was frustrating until I found this!! It's been over a day now and I've slept, and my lips look as if I just put it on. This stuff is amazing! It hasn't lost its shine, hasn't flaked and didn't smear or smudge at all. I highly suggest you buy this if you've been searching for the right one. I'll be getting more colors asap!"

A shopper raved, "The lipstick is so good, you apply it once, go out, go to bed, wake up & it will still be on!!"

Another gushed, "The color is beautiful. I like that it does not dry out your lips. And once it's dry it stays put. I don't have to worry about it getting everywhere. This is my favorite lipstick now."

A reviewer wrote, "I wore this for my son's wedding day and it stayed on the entire day without having to reapply! The color is not too flashy and most importantly, it doesn't end up all over my teeth. This is going to be my forever lip color for sure!"

Still shopping for makeup? Don't miss this $49 deal on $110 worth of Tarte Cosmetics.