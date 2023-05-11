Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton Shares Hunky Dory Mother’s Day Gifts Starting at $5

We included these items chosen by Kathy Hilton because we think you'll like her picks. Kathy is a paid spokesperson for Walmart and TalkShopLive. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Mother's Day is right around the corner. If you're not done with gift shopping and you need some suggestions, Kathy Hilton has you covered with some thoughtful picks that your mom will love. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan favorite shared some budget-friendly picks from Walmart during a TalkShopLive session.

If you want to get mom's gifts in time, check out Walmart's buy online, pick up in store options in your area. Even if you're not shopping for Mother's Day, you'll love Kathy's affordable finds. She recommended presents from brands founded by celebs including Kris Jenner, Drew Barrymore, Taraji P. Henson, and her daughter Paris Hilton, of course. Kathy also shared the Mother's Day gift she wants to give to her daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton along with her daughter-in-law Tessa Hilton.

Check out Kathy's hunky dory gift ideas starting at just $5.