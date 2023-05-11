Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton Shares Hunky Dory Mother’s Day Gifts Starting at $5

We included these items chosen by Kathy Hilton because we think you'll like her picks. Kathy is a paid spokesperson for Walmart and TalkShopLive. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Mother's Day is right around the corner. If you're not done with gift shopping and you need some suggestions, Kathy Hilton has you covered with some thoughtful picks that your mom will love. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan favorite shared some budget-friendly picks from Walmart during a TalkShopLive session.
If you want to get mom's gifts in time, check out Walmart's buy online, pick up in store options in your area. Even if you're not shopping for Mother's Day, you'll love Kathy's affordable finds. She recommended presents from brands founded by celebs including Kris Jenner, Drew Barrymore, Taraji P. Henson, and her daughter Paris Hilton, of course. Kathy also shared the Mother's Day gift she wants to give to her daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton along with her daughter-in-law Tessa Hilton.
Check out Kathy's hunky dory gift ideas starting at just $5.
Kathy Hilton's Mother's Day Gift Picks
Mainstays I Love You Linen Clip Photo Frame
"This picture frame I'm going to show you right now is very unusual. What I love about this is you can clip the picture and change it out depending on which family members are coming over. I just thought this was really really sweet. I think this is really cute and you don't have to fuss with glass and break your nails."
"Another thing that's kind of fun is using these for place cards."
ParaSpa Paraffin Wax Bath
Kathy said she is planning to give this paraffin bath to her daughters Nicky and Paris Hilton along with her daughter-in-law Tessa Hilton for Mother's Day. Kathy said, "I think that's something fun to do while you're sitting on your iPhone or iPad and you're watching TV. It's nice to take a little time out for yourself. I'm a multi-tasker, so it's hard for me to do one thing at a time. I really like to do the foot paraffin. I love that. It's wonderful. You can do your hands and put them in the little plastic gloves or I go in the kitchen and just get a sandwich bag. You'll be so happy. I have dry cuticles and dry feet. It's a real treat."
Beautiful 1.5QT Ice Cream Maker with Touch Activated Display, By Drew Barrymore
"I like to use this with the children. This is my friend Drew Barrymore's ice cream maker. I love ice cream. My husband loves ice cream. We are all burned out on making the cakes and the cookies. This is a lot of fun and it's very easy."
This ice cream machine comes in five colors.
Safely Hand Soap, Naturally Hydrating Hand Soap
"My good friend Kris Jenner sent these products to me and I love them and so does everybody in the house. I like them because they smell good. It's a beautiful smell. It smells to me like aromatherapy. It softens your hands too. They are wonderful products. I love the brand. I'm all about fragrance. Fragrance makes me so happy. Jewelry, fragrance, and shoes."
Walmart has four scents to choose from.
Safely Hand Sanitizer, Naturally Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Ge
"The hand sanitizer is very moisturizing."
Village Naturals Therapy Aches & Pains Muscle Relief Mineral Bath Soak, 20 oz
"Soak with this in the bath. This feels so good. It smells so strong."
BODY by TPH Baby Buff’d Body Scrub & Brightening Polish with Glycolic Acid
"This is a body polish. I love this. I absolutely love this. A little goes a long way. I am in love with the smell. This is so clean. This is beautiful. This is great for the feet too because it's very strong. This is my favorite, favorite scent."
Burt's Bees Tips and Toes Kit Travel Beauty Gift Set, 6 Piece Travel Size Set
"I go back with this company since its inception. I had a store on Sunset Plaza. I have chronic dry hands, lips, and feet. This is so good."
Paris Hilton Coffret Perfume Gift Set For Women, 4 Pieces
"This is a Paris Hilton gift set with four of my favorite fragrances. They're perfect for your purse. Keep one in the car. They're travel-friendly. This is interesting for people who don't know the fragrances to try them out and see which one you like."
Philips Wake-Up Light, Sunrise Simulation, Bedside Lamp, Snooze Function
"I love this. I have a real issue with sleeping. I walk into my bathroom and not have to turn on the light and wake myself up even more and see what time it is. The light gently warms up. I wake up naturally feeling really good. It's also very chic. You can put one on both sides of the bed and the bathroom. It has a snooze button too."
Better Homes & Gardens 3-Speed Tower Fan
"I love a good fan. This I absolutely love. Not only is it good looking, but I love this little remote. I love this and it's not heavy."
Walmart has three colors to choose from.
Singing Machine Groove Cube Hype Bluetooth, Stand Alone Karaoke Machine, LED Lights
"I love that this is easy. When they get the microphone, they don't want to give it up. I brought one to my friend out in the Hamptons. It's a great gift. We had a ball and we were out on the terrace. Everybody had so much fun. Kids will love this."
Better Homes & Gardens Painted Rectangle Glass and Wood Planter & Stand Set
Kathy keeps this on a table in her backyard. She said, "You could put flowers in them. My granddaughter took one home with her."
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 16-Piece Journal Set
"So pretty. Look at this is. This is such a good gift for the mom, the grandma, or the godmother. Most people today put everything in their laptop, but I need to see it on paper. I like to make little notes and throw a little sticker on. I use these as journals as well."
Huffy, Nel Lusso Classic Cruiser Bike with Perfect Fit Frame
"Here's my new bike. Get this right now. I love the blue. This is that retro blue. I can fit my drink and my doggie in [the basket]. I love this blue color."
