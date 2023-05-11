Tracy Anderson Reveals Jennifer Lopez's Surprising Fitness Mindset

Watch : How Jennifer Lopez's Role in The Mother Helped Her Grow As a Mom

Jennifer Lopez's exercise mindset will leave your jaw on the floor.

The JLO Beauty founder's long-time trainer Tracy Anderson exclusively shared insight into the star's fitness mentality and why she's a GOAT in the gym.

"If somebody could graduate summa cum laude of physical literacy, it's her," Tracy told E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of Jennifer's new movie The Mother on May 10. "She knows her body so well and she knows what she needs for the many, many projects she does."

While the Tracy Anderson Method creator didn't train the actress for her latest Netflix movie, she knows firsthand that the superstar's dedication in the fitness studio is unmatched.

"This is something people need to understand, Jennifer is so driven from within and she's such a hard worker," Tracy explained. "I don't know anyone that has her worth ethic."