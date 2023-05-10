Tom Holland Reveals He’s Over One Year Sober

Watch : Tom Holland Felt "Robbed" of Privacy After Zendaya Kiss Photo

Tom Holland's latest role took him deeper than ever before.

The Spider-Man star recently got candid about how his work in the psychological thriller The Crowded Room—inspired by the story of Billy Milligan, the first person acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder—caused the actor to take a closer look at his own mental health.

In fact, as part of his examination of his relationship with mental health, Tom told Entertainment Weekly that he has now been sober for a year and four months.

"Learning about mental health and the power of it," the 26-year-old, who stars as Danny Sullivan in the series, explained to the outlet in an interview published May 9, "and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny and Billy's struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life."

The Apple TV+ series—which also stars Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, and Sasha Lane—follows Tom's character who is arrested following a shooting at Rockefeller in 1979.