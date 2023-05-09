Victoria's Secret Model Josephine Skriver Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Alexander DeLeon

Josephine Skriver has a little angel on the way.
The Victoria's Secret model shared on social media that she and husband Alexander DeLeon are expecting their first baby. In photos posted alongside the pregnancy announcement May 9, Josephine rocked nothing but a pair of jeans as she showed off her growing baby bump.
She wrote on Instagram, "2 + 1."
Alexander, who performs under the stage name Bohnes, reshared the post on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "So excited!!!"
The happy news comes a year after the 30-year-old tied the knot with Alexander, 34, in an intimate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The April 3, 2022 ceremony was attended by Victoria's Secret models Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio and Kelsey Merritt, who all served as Josephine's bridesmaids.
"We felt overwhelmingly loved and emotional," she told Vogue at the time. "Alexander couldn't hold back his tears, besides his best efforts. It was the third time we tried to get married because of the pandemic, and the ecstatic feelings about finally being able to do it were the greatest imaginable."
She continued, "Standing in front of the love of your life and hearing the words ‘I do' come back at you is the best feeling in the world."
Last month, Josephine marked the couple's first wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute. "Pinch me.. has it really been a year already??" she wrote to Alexander on Instagram. "Becoming your wife has been one of my biggest joys in life. You are my best friend, my safe place, my family and my home."
The model added, "I thank the universe every day for making sure our paths collided, cause with you life has become the craziest adventure!"
Meanwhile, Alexander told Josephine in a post of his own, "still can't believe you chose me."
"one year with you, my beautiful girl." The Cab frontman wrote. "here's to a thousand more."
