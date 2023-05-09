Victoria's Secret Model Josephine Skriver Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Alexander DeLeon

Watch : VS Model Josephine Skriver's Angel Wings Workout

Josephine Skriver has a little angel on the way.

The Victoria's Secret model shared on social media that she and husband Alexander DeLeon are expecting their first baby. In photos posted alongside the pregnancy announcement May 9, Josephine rocked nothing but a pair of jeans as she showed off her growing baby bump.

She wrote on Instagram, "2 + 1."

Alexander, who performs under the stage name Bohnes, reshared the post on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "So excited!!!"

The happy news comes a year after the 30-year-old tied the knot with Alexander, 34, in an intimate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The April 3, 2022 ceremony was attended by Victoria's Secret models Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio and Kelsey Merritt, who all served as Josephine's bridesmaids.

"We felt overwhelmingly loved and emotional," she told Vogue at the time. "Alexander couldn't hold back his tears, besides his best efforts. It was the third time we tried to get married because of the pandemic, and the ecstatic feelings about finally being able to do it were the greatest imaginable."