Victoria's Secret Model Josephine Skriver Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Alexander DeLeon

Victoria's Secret model Josephine Skriver shared that she is expecting her first child with husband Alexander DeLeon.

Josephine Skriver has a little angel on the way.

The Victoria's Secret model shared on social media that she and husband Alexander DeLeon are expecting their first baby. In photos posted alongside the pregnancy announcement May 9, Josephine rocked nothing but a pair of jeans as she showed off her growing baby bump. 

She wrote on Instagram, "2 + 1."

Alexander, who performs under the stage name Bohnes, reshared the post on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "So excited!!!"

The happy news comes a year after the 30-year-old tied the knot with Alexander, 34, in an intimate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The April 3, 2022 ceremony was attended by Victoria's Secret models Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio and Kelsey Merritt, who all served as Josephine's bridesmaids.

"We felt overwhelmingly loved and emotional," she told Vogue at the time. "Alexander couldn't hold back his tears, besides his best efforts. It was the third time we tried to get married because of the pandemic, and the ecstatic feelings about finally being able to do it were the greatest imaginable."

She continued, "Standing in front of the love of your life and hearing the words ‘I do' come back at you is the best feeling in the world."

Last month, Josephine marked the couple's first wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute. "Pinch me.. has it really been a year already??" she wrote to Alexander on Instagram. "Becoming your wife has been one of my biggest joys in life. You are my best friend, my safe place, my family and my home."

 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The model added, "I thank the universe every day for making sure our paths collided, cause with you life has become the craziest adventure!"

Meanwhile, Alexander told Josephine in a post of his own, "still can't believe you chose me."

"one year with you, my beautiful girl." The Cab frontman wrote. "here's to a thousand more."

But Josephine isn't the only Victoria's Secret model catwalking to motherhood. For more Angels who are moms, keep scrolling.

Instagram
Devon Windsor

The Victoria's Secret model welcomed her first child—a baby girl named Enzo Elodie Barbara—with husband Johnny Dex Barbara on Sept. 8, 2021. A year and a half later, she gave birth to their second daughter, Celine Blue Barbara, on May 1, 2023.

Instagram / Karolina Kurkova
Karolína Kurková

The Czech supermodel and partner Archie Drury welcomed her first child, son Tobin Jack, on Oct. 29, 2009. Sh gave birth to their second son Noah Lee on Nov. 5, 2015, before welcominh daughter Luna Grace in April 27, 2021.

Instagram / Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel gave birth to her and Zayn Malik's first child, daughter Khai, in September 2020.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Karlie Kloss

The Kode with Klossy founder welcomed son Levi with husband Joshua Kushner in March 2021. Two years later, she dropped some major pregnancy news by debuting her baby bump at the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

Instagram
Romee Strijd

The Victoria's Secret model announced on Dec. 4, 2020 that she welcomed a baby girl with longtime partner Laurens van Leeuwen. Their second daughter was born in November 2022.

Instagram
Elsa Hosk

The Victoria's Secret model and boyfriend Tom Daly welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Tuulikki Joan, on Feb. 11, 2021.

