Sara Sampaio is no stranger to Fashion Week.

The Portuguese model was first discovered when she was 15 years old and has since gone on to become one of the most recognizable faces on the catwalk after walking in shows for Victoria's Secret, Tory Burch and more.

The 27-year-old beauty knows that being runway ready starts long before Fashion Week.

"I eat a very balanced diet all year long. I don't deprive myself of anything, but rather eat foods that I like in moderation," Sampaio told E! News.

But that doesn't mean that the Victoria Secret Angel doesn't indulge every once in a while.

"My favorite guilty pleasure is pizza," she confessed.

As a Moroccanoil Beauty Ambassador, Sampaio also shared how she keeps her hair looking on point for all of the Fashion Week festivities.