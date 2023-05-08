Prince Harry's Spare Ghostwriter Recalls Shouting at Him Amid Difficult Edits

Watch : Prince Harry's Memoir Spare: 5 BIGGEST Bombshells

Prince Harry's ghostwriter is spilling the royal tea.

J.R. Moehringer got candid about working with the Duke of Sussex on his memoir Spare, which was released earlier this year. And as he noted, it wasn't always smooth sailing, recalling the time he screamed at the prince during a 2 a.m. Zoom call.

"I was exasperated with Prince Harry," J.R. wrote in a The New Yorker essay published May 8. "My head was pounding, my jaw was clenched and I was starting to raise my voice."

At one point during the heated exchange, the 58-year-old thought he may get fired.

"Some part of me was still able to step outside the situation and think, ‘This is so weird. I'm shouting at Prince Harry,'" J.R. confessed. "Then, as Harry started going back at me, as his cheeks flushed and his eyes narrowed, a more pressing thought occurred: ‘Whoa, it could all end right here.'"

As for what caused their argument?