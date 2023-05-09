Beyoncé's Makeup Artist Sir John Shares His Best-Kept Beauty Secrets

Watch : Beyonce & Balmain's Renaissance-Inspired Collab: See ALL the Looks!

Sir John is here to upgrade u with his beauty tips.

The makeup artist—who is the mastermind behind many of Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell and Gabrielle Union's glamorous looks—recently shared his most mind-blowing, yet useful hack for wearing red lipstick.

"Take a lip pencil and use it all over," Sir John suggested in an exclusive interview with E! News. "Using a pencil as a base creates a waxy border for your lips. It won't feather as much and will stay anchored to your lips through eating."

But before you fill in your pout with a lip liner, the makeup creative director for Kilian Paris shared an unexpected trick to prep the area. "I use eye cream as a lip balm," he revealed, "because it doesn't change the texture of your lipstick."

Although that may be unheard of, it's no surprise there's an element of skincare in Sir John's makeup arsenal. After all, he's known for creating fresh, dewy looks on his A-list clients.