Millie Bobby Brown's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Gives Love a Good Name

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Announces ENGAGEMENT to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are holding on to what they've got.

The Stranger Things actress and the son of Jon Bon Jovi—who announced their engagement in April—recently celebrated another milestone together: his 21st birthday.

On May 7, Millie penned a sweet message to her leading man, sharing it on Instagram alongside a series of photos with Jake. "this sums us up. In bliss, exploring together," she captioned the pictures, including a shot of them at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in October. "I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you."

The 19-year-old's celebratory post received a flood of well-wishes from fans and fellow celebs, including Paris Hilton who commented, "So happy for you."

Millie's Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine also wrote, "Life is a beautiful long walk. There is a beautiful African saying : if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. I love you both and enjoy seeing you walk together."