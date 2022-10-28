2022 People's Choice Awards

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Turn Enola Holmes 2 Premiere Into a Stylish Date Night

Jake Bongiovi was on-hand to support girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown at the premiere for her new Netflix film, Enola Holmes 2, in NYC on Oct. 27. See a sweet snap of the couple on the red carpet.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 28, 2022 2:52 PMTags
There's no mystery about who Millie Bobby Brown's biggest fan is.

Jake Bongiovi was by the Stranger Things star's side while walking the red carpet for the premiere of her new detective film Enola Holmes 2 in New York on Oct. 27. Millie, 18, and Jake, 20, held hands and wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for photos. For the outing, the actress wore a pink Louis Vuitton dress while her boyfriend—who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi—donned a black suit. She later shared a series of pictures from the premiere on Instagram, captioning the respective posts, "the movie," "the dress @louisvuitton," "the hair. the makeup!! @florencebymills" and "the man!"

Millie and Jake first sparked romance rumors last year and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 BAFTAs in March. Since then, the two have given fans a few glimpses into their relationship by posting pictures of their date nights and vacations and showing some social media PDA. Jake also joined Millie and the cast of Stranger Things at its season four premiere in May. Further proving he's her no. 1 fan, he paid tribute to the actress on Instagram May 15, writing, "Congratulations babe u deserve the world love you."

photos
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi: Romance Rewind

To see a photo from their recent date outing—and more stars at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere—keep scrolling.

Getty Images for Netflix
Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown
Getty Images for Netflix
Serrana Su-Ling Bliss, Abbie Hern, Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Hannah Dodd, Harry Bradbeer, Susan Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster
Getty Images for Netflix
Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown
Getty Images for Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown
Getty Images for Netflix
Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe
Getty Images for Netflix
Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso
Getty Images for Netflix
Hannah Dodd
Getty Images for Netflix
Abbie Hern
Getty Images for Netflix
Susan Wokoma, Abbie Hern, Hannah Dodd
Getty Images for Netflix
Henry Cavill
Getty Images for Netflix
Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Susan Wokoma
Getty Images for Netflix
Susan Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster
Getty Images for Netflix
Harry Bradbeer
Getty Images for Netflix
Serrana Su-Ling Bliss
Getty Images for Netflix
Charlotte Weinman, Julian Shapiro-Barnum

