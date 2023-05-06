Matty Healy Spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Amid Romance Rumors

Is Taylor Swift headed toward a Love Story with a blast from her past?
Matty Healy was photographed at the pop star's concert in Nashville May 5, days after the two singers reignited romance rumors that sparked almost a decade ago and more than a month after her breakup from Joe Alywn was reported. The 1975 frontman, who performed with his band in the Philippines the day before, watched Taylor perform from a VIP tent at Nissan Stadium during her latest stop on her Eras tour.
E! News has reached out to reps for both singers for comment and have not heard back.
The concert took place months after the "Blank Space" singer joined 1975 onstage at their concert at the O2 Arena in London for a surprise appearance. There, she performed with the British band duets of their song "The City" and her own track, "Anti-Hero," and also took a selfie backstage with Matty's mother, Loose Women co-host Denise Welch, which the TV personality shared on her Instagram.
Taylor, 33, and Matty, 34, first sparked romance rumors in 2014, almost two years before she met Joe. In 2015, he denied in a radio interview that the two were involved.
"It's fake," he told Australia's 2DayFM about the rumors at the time. "We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally. She's the biggest pop star in the world and I'm in Australia. There's no relationship or anything happening."
Over the past years, the two have remained friends and also both work with producer Jack Antonoff. Last November, he said on KROQ's Klein/Ally Show that 1975 collaborated with Taylor on music for her 2022 album Midnights but that it ultimately did not end up on the record. "It was for reasons that are not to be criticized," he said, adding, "She's amazing."
Taylor's Nashville show also took place following April reports of her recent breakup from Joe after six years together. While neither star has confirmed the split publicly, Taylor appeared to hint at it days after the news when she removed the track "Invisible String," which many people believe is about the actor, from her tour set list and replaced it with "The 1," which is about a lost love.