Matty Healy Spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Amid Romance Rumors

Is Taylor Swift headed toward a Love Story with a blast from her past?

Matty Healy was photographed at the pop star's concert in Nashville May 5, days after the two singers reignited romance rumors that sparked almost a decade ago and more than a month after her breakup from Joe Alywn was reported. The 1975 frontman, who performed with his band in the Philippines the day before, watched Taylor perform from a VIP tent at Nissan Stadium during her latest stop on her Eras tour.

E! News has reached out to reps for both singers for comment and have not heard back.

The concert took place months after the "Blank Space" singer joined 1975 onstage at their concert at the O2 Arena in London for a surprise appearance. There, she performed with the British band duets of their song "The City" and her own track, "Anti-Hero," and also took a selfie backstage with Matty's mother, Loose Women co-host Denise Welch, which the TV personality shared on her Instagram.