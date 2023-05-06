How Dannielynn Birkhead Honored Mom Anna Nicole Smith With 2023 Kentucky Derby Style

Watch : See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter All Grown Up!

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is all grown up.

Dannielynn Birkhead was joined by her dad, Larry Birkhead, at the 34th annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala May 5. For the occasion, the 16-year-old paid tribute to her mom, wearing a top featuring photos from Anna Nicole's Guess campaign. To complete the look, she also stunned in the late model's jewelry.

"Tonight is the 20th anniversary where I met Dannielynn's Mom at the same event," Larry wrote on Instagram, later adding, "Can't believe Dannielynn is almost 17. Time for a great Derby weekend."

The Kentucky Derby holds a special place in Dannielynn's heart. After all, she's been attending the annual horse race (airing May 6 on Peacock and NBC) with her father ever since she was a little girl.

"It's her one day a year outing that we do publicly," Larry said of the family tradition in a 2022 interview with Louisville Courier Journal. "I think you guys can take pictures and watch her grow from just this event."