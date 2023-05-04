Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Pokes Fun at Her Mom in Rare Footage

"That is really hard," Gwyneth revealed. "Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love-of-your-life kind of like, at the time, you know? And then like Ben was like technically excellent. I can't believe my daughter's listening to this! Am I blushing?"

And during a round of "f--k, marry, kill," she had to choose between Brad, Ben and ex-husband Chris Martin, who is the father of both Apple and son Moses, 17.

"Well, obviously, I'd marry Chris Martin because he gave me my two children, who are the loves of my life," the 50-year-old said about choosing the Coldplay singer, who she was married to for 10 years before their divorce was finalized in 2016. "So I would do that all again."

As for the "kill" option? The Emma star went for Ben, noting "God bless him," leaving Brad for the "f--k" option as default.

And although Gwyneth gave insight into her whirlwind romance with Brad, she also explained why their 1996 engagement ultimately came to an end in 1997.

"I really had not explored who I was, what was important to me, what my boundaries were, anything like that," the Iron Man actress explained on the podcast, pointing to her people pleasing ways. "And so I was totally heartbroken when we broke up, but it was just the right thing at that time. But it was really hard."