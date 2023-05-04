Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Pokes Fun at Her Mom in Rare Footage

Call her embarrassed...well sort of.
Apple Martin teasingly poked fun at mom Gwyneth Paltrow's NSFW appearance on Call Her Daddy. In a TikTok posted to the podcast's account the same day as the episode's May 3 release, the 18-year-old is seen covering her ears with a playful grin as the viral sound "oh no no no no" plays in the background. The camera then pans to the Goop founder and CHD host Alex Cooper.
The video was captioned, "When your literal mom goes on Call Her Daddy," with a crying eye emoji. (Watch the full TikTok here.)
Alex reposted the video to Instagram May 4, writing, "LMAOO ily Apple thanks for supporting the show… and your mom on this ep."
During the episode, Gwyneth spilled the tea on her previous relationships with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, revealing who was better in bed during a game of "Ben or Brad." At one point, the Oscar winner said she couldn't believe what she was sharing, considering Apple was there.
"That is really hard," Gwyneth revealed. "Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love-of-your-life kind of like, at the time, you know? And then like Ben was like technically excellent. I can't believe my daughter's listening to this! Am I blushing?"
And during a round of "f--k, marry, kill," she had to choose between Brad, Ben and ex-husband Chris Martin, who is the father of both Apple and son Moses, 17.
"Well, obviously, I'd marry Chris Martin because he gave me my two children, who are the loves of my life," the 50-year-old said about choosing the Coldplay singer, who she was married to for 10 years before their divorce was finalized in 2016. "So I would do that all again."
As for the "kill" option? The Emma star went for Ben, noting "God bless him," leaving Brad for the "f--k" option as default.
And although Gwyneth gave insight into her whirlwind romance with Brad, she also explained why their 1996 engagement ultimately came to an end in 1997.
"I really had not explored who I was, what was important to me, what my boundaries were, anything like that," the Iron Man actress explained on the podcast, pointing to her people pleasing ways. "And so I was totally heartbroken when we broke up, but it was just the right thing at that time. But it was really hard."
These days, Gwyenth has found her happily ever after, as she tied the knot with American Horror Story producer Brad Falchuk in 2018 and remains focused on co-parenting with Chris, who has been in a relationship with Dakota Johnson since 2017.
"He's completely my family," the Shakespeare in Love star shared on CBS Sunday Morning in September. "And I love him. And he would do anything for me. I would do anything for him. We would do anything for our kids. We really did commit to wanting our children to be as unscathed by the divorce as possible."