The Sweet Way Gwyneth Paltrow Shared Support For Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Trolled Everyone for a Good Cause

Gwyneth Paltrow will forever have nothing but love for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

During an Instagram Q&A on May 20, the Goop founder, 49, dismissed a fan's question about Kourtney and instead showed her support for the Kardashians star and her partner, who are getting married this weekend, and their relationship, writing, "#KravisForever."

While joyfully answering questions from fans about fashion, family, and food, Gwyneth stopped to answer one that asked if she was at all "upset" that Kourtney had "copied" her by developing her own wellness brand, Poosh. And, from her response, it's safe to say that Gwyneth was not amused with the idea of bringing another successful businesswoman down.

"This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy b-------t," she wrote. "There is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams."

However, Gwyneth also admitted that she could see where this competitiveness comes into play.