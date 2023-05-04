Maria Menounos Recalls Fearing She Wouldn't Get to Meet Her Baby After Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Maria Menounos Shares Battle With Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer

Maria Menounos will never forget her radiologist's reaction after an MRI revealed in January that she had a mass on her pancreas.

"He's like, 'Oh,'" the former E! correspondent told Hoda Kotb on the May 4 episode of Today. "And the mass kept persisting in every image. He goes, 'You need to go to the hospital right away.' He's, like, white as a ghost. He's shaking.'"

And Menounos—who is expecting a baby girl via surrogate with her husband Keven Undergaro—feared the worst. "My eyes started to well and I just looked at him and I go, 'So, I'm a goner. Cool,'" she recalled. "Like, I just kind of go to jokes fast. But it was not a good joke. All that kept flashing through my head was my baby."

The mass, Menounos previously told People, was 3.9 cm and was later confirmed to be a stage 2 pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor. The entertainment journalist—who has shared her road to motherhood—couldn't believe this was happening with her dream of becoming a mom so close.

"I remember waking up the next morning, and I hadn't really cried," she told Today, "but I just started guttural crying, because I'm like, 'How could God finally bless me with a baby after 10 years, and now I'm not gonna get to meet her?'"