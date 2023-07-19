Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden Debuts Romance With Cait Vanderberry

Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden is dating Cait Vanderberry. The new relationship reveal comes after he announced the arrival of his son Hayden in April.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jul 19, 2023 10:17 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesLove Is Blind
Watch: Love Is Blind Star Bartise Bowden Welcomes First Baby

Bartise Bowden has found his next match.

The Love Is Blind star debuted his new romance with Cait Vanderberry on Instagram with a hard launch July 17.

The pair celebrated his 28th birthday at Urby in Dallas with a special dinner and sprinkled birthday cake. As Bartise wrote on Instagram, "We had a blast celebrating and can't wait for our next adventure!"

Cait captioned a photo of them together with #birthdayboy.  

The couple's hard launch comes months after he welcomed his son Hayden, though he hasn't publicly shared the identity of the little one's mom.

"Might've been the villain on tv, but I'm gonna be the hero for him," Bartise wrote on Instagram April 7 while announcing his baby's birth. "Instagram, meet my little man #bigfella." 

The Dallas-based influencer jokingly added he was going from a "zaddy on screen to daddy in real life."

In October 2022, viewers watched Bartise end things with fiancée Nancy Rodriguez at the altar on the Netflix dating show, but the controversial star said he learned from the experience. 

photos
Love Is Blind Season 4 Relationship Status Check

"I looked arrogant. I looked insensitive. I looked selfish. It is what it is. I can only learn from it. I can only grow from it," Bartise said on Instagram in November, per Insider. "Watching it back was a blessing to me because when I was going through it I didn't have any of those feelings and now I do. Embarrassed and ashamed." 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Miranda Lambert Fan Speaks Out After Singer Busts Her for Selfie

2

Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off The View Over Miranda Lambert Debate

3

YouTuber Annabelle Ham’s Cause of Death Revealed

He then appeared in the streaming site's reality show Perfect Match in February 2023, dating multiple women before making it to the finale with Izzy Fairthorne

Bartise sparked romance rumors with Cait in April, when they shared matching photos of themselves toasting and enjoying dinner at Reunion Tower in Dallas. As Bartise quipped in her comments section, "Your phone is on the table in front of you… who's phone took the pic?"

Instagram

In early May, the duo stepped out for a date night at the Mexican restaurant Tulum Dallas, with Cait noting they were "Gettin in the Mexico mindset."

So, what's there to know about Bartise's new love? Well, Cait is a Taylor Swift fan with a blue Doberman named Hero, and she embraces the motto "have more than you show; speak less than you know," per her Instagram.

Instagram

Bartise—who describes himself as a "little bit of fitness, lots of fun"—is now an OnlyFans star who promotes his "dad bod" on the adult entertainment site. His profile teases, "Your favorite Netflix bad boy!"

As for other Love Is Blind stars? Keep reading to see who they hooked up with when the cameras weren't rolling.

Netflix
Marshall Glaze and Kacia Clark

After his engagement to Jackie Bonds ended early in season four—and his ex-fiancée immediately moved on by dating her other pod connection, Josh Demas—Marshall exclusively revealed to E! News that he tried rebounding with another cast mate he connected with in the pods.

"I actually reached out to Kacia," Marshall told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "We tried." Kacia didn't receive much screen time on the show, but made a lasting impression on Marshall. Alas, he explained that he was still too hung up on his failed relationship with Jackie to make anything work.

"I wanted to just distance myself from all of that, from that experience," Marshall admitted. "It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia." He added that ending things with Kacia was "rough" and he stills feels "apologetic about starting something and getting her hopes up with me going back in my shell like, 'This isn't really the time or the place.'"

Netflix
Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas

Technically, viewers did get to see the start of Jackie and Josh's controversial relationship happen, though Jackie fired back at claims that they began dating before she broke up with Marshall. Taking to Instagram April 10 to "speak the truth," Jackie clarified the timeline and denied cheating on her former fiancée. 

"Marshall and I were broken up before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say 'I DON'T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH,'" she wrote. "I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up."

During the live reunion, Jackie revealed she and Josh have been dating since the show ended and recently moved in together. After the special aired, Jackie posted a tribute to her boyfriend on social media.  "A year of standing side by side with my other half. Our journey to find each other was not easy but it was worth it," she captioned a series of photos of her with Josh. "Thank you for loving me, standing by me and protecting me. I love you forever and through every realm."

Netflix
Paul Peden and Wendi Kong

Torn between Micah Lussier and Amber Wilder in the pods, Paul ultimately chose to propose to Micah, only to be the one to say no at the altar. And after filming ended for season four, Paul decided to rekindle a connection he had early on in the experiment, just not with Amber. 

"There was another girl Wendi, the aerospace engineer," Paul exclusively revealed to E! News. "I talked to her a lot. I had an insane connection with her." While Wendi was another woman who didn't get much airtime, Paul shared that he bonded with her in the real world. However, he clarified that they were "never exclusive, but went on dates." 

The pair were only together for a brief amount of time because, Paul explained, they were almost too compatible. 

"It's almost too much," Paul told Lim Rhodes. "I like myself, but I don't know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself. We were really similar."

Netflix
Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati

After months of speculation that their friendship had blossomed into a romance after their respective engagements ended, the season two duo revealed they were dating during the spinoff series Love Is Blind's After the Altar. Too bad Kyle and Deepti had already split by the time the episodes had dropped in September of last year.

"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today," Kyle wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram post. "Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer."

Kyle has since moved on, exclusively confirming to E! News that he is engaged to Tania Leanos after proposing in Chicago April 11.

"After our first date, I told my mom and best friend that I found my wife and I'm going to marry her as soon as possible," Kyle told E! News. "Tania is the perfect combination of heart, humor and brains. Her nurturing way and compassion are incomparable, and I am constantly in awe of the love she radiates."

Netflix
Shayne Jansen and Shaina Hurley

Did they or didn't they? After Shayne chose to propose to Natalie Lee in season two, Shaina still made her feelings for him known. And after Shayne and Natalie didn't get married in the finale, they tried to give their relationship another shot off-camera. But Natalie revealed during Love Is Blind After the Altar that she discovered "flirtatious messages" between her boyfriend and Shaina about "what would have happened if they ended up together." The direct messages lead to the (second) demise of their romance, with Natalie explaining, "That's why we're not together anymore."

On After the Altar, Shaina insisted that it was "slander," telling Shayne, "We've always been appropriate. We've never hung out alone." (They, at the time, they were indeed hanging out alone.)

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Natalie suggested "a lot more" of Shayne and Shaina's correspondences were left "on the cutting room floor."

"I understand, in terms of how much you can really show in these three 45-minute-long episodes," she said, "but what I do have is, again, text messages and emails with Shayne, talking about him unsending Instagram messages, deleting messages, and those DMs with Shaina, so that's something that I talked about that didn't make the cut, that I think kind of would have helped with the story."

Instagram
Mark Cuevas and Lauren "LC" Chamblin

While he initially proposed to Jessica Batten in season one, Mark also had a connection with "LC" in the pods. So, after his relationship with Jessica ended, Mark and "LC" rekindled things IRL. But their romance was shortlived, LC ended things when she learned that Mark was dating someone else.

"Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that's over now," LC shared in a statement to E! News in June 2020. "The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option."

In his own statement, Mark said, "I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best."

Since then, Mark found love with Aubrey Rainey, whom he married in September of last year. The couple have two sons, Ace, 2, and Axton, 13 months.

Trending Stories

1

Miranda Lambert Fan Speaks Out After Singer Busts Her for Selfie

2

Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off The View Over Miranda Lambert Debate

3

YouTuber Annabelle Ham’s Cause of Death Revealed

4

Here's What Carlee Russell Said Happened to Her During Disappearance

5

Miranda Lambert Calls Out Fans for Taking Selfies Mid-Concert