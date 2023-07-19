Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden Debuts Romance With Cait Vanderberry

Bartise Bowden has found his next match.
The Love Is Blind star debuted his new romance with Cait Vanderberry on Instagram with a hard launch July 17.
The pair celebrated his 28th birthday at Urby in Dallas with a special dinner and sprinkled birthday cake. As Bartise wrote on Instagram, "We had a blast celebrating and can't wait for our next adventure!"
Cait captioned a photo of them together with #birthdayboy.
The couple's hard launch comes months after he welcomed his son Hayden, though he hasn't publicly shared the identity of the little one's mom.
"Might've been the villain on tv, but I'm gonna be the hero for him," Bartise wrote on Instagram April 7 while announcing his baby's birth. "Instagram, meet my little man #bigfella."
The Dallas-based influencer jokingly added he was going from a "zaddy on screen to daddy in real life."
In October 2022, viewers watched Bartise end things with fiancée Nancy Rodriguez at the altar on the Netflix dating show, but the controversial star said he learned from the experience.
"I looked arrogant. I looked insensitive. I looked selfish. It is what it is. I can only learn from it. I can only grow from it," Bartise said on Instagram in November, per Insider. "Watching it back was a blessing to me because when I was going through it I didn't have any of those feelings and now I do. Embarrassed and ashamed."
He then appeared in the streaming site's reality show Perfect Match in February 2023, dating multiple women before making it to the finale with Izzy Fairthorne.
Bartise sparked romance rumors with Cait in April, when they shared matching photos of themselves toasting and enjoying dinner at Reunion Tower in Dallas. As Bartise quipped in her comments section, "Your phone is on the table in front of you… who's phone took the pic?"
In early May, the duo stepped out for a date night at the Mexican restaurant Tulum Dallas, with Cait noting they were "Gettin in the Mexico mindset."
So, what's there to know about Bartise's new love? Well, Cait is a Taylor Swift fan with a blue Doberman named Hero, and she embraces the motto "have more than you show; speak less than you know," per her Instagram.
Bartise—who describes himself as a "little bit of fitness, lots of fun"—is now an OnlyFans star who promotes his "dad bod" on the adult entertainment site. His profile teases, "Your favorite Netflix bad boy!"
