Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden Debuts Romance With Cait Vanderberry

Watch : Love Is Blind Star Bartise Bowden Welcomes First Baby

Bartise Bowden has found his next match.

The Love Is Blind star debuted his new romance with Cait Vanderberry on Instagram with a hard launch July 17.

The pair celebrated his 28th birthday at Urby in Dallas with a special dinner and sprinkled birthday cake. As Bartise wrote on Instagram, "We had a blast celebrating and can't wait for our next adventure!"

Cait captioned a photo of them together with #birthdayboy.

The couple's hard launch comes months after he welcomed his son Hayden, though he hasn't publicly shared the identity of the little one's mom.

"Might've been the villain on tv, but I'm gonna be the hero for him," Bartise wrote on Instagram April 7 while announcing his baby's birth. "Instagram, meet my little man #bigfella."

The Dallas-based influencer jokingly added he was going from a "zaddy on screen to daddy in real life."

In October 2022, viewers watched Bartise end things with fiancée Nancy Rodriguez at the altar on the Netflix dating show, but the controversial star said he learned from the experience.