Flash Deal: Save $621 on the Aeropilates Reformer Machine

Are you ready to take your fitness goals to another level? Bring the pilates experience home with you, so you can work out any time it's convenient for you. No more planning around a pilates class schedule. If you want to invest in your fitness, there's a great deal you need to know about.
You can get the Pilates Home Studio 5-Cord Reformer by Aeropilates for $699. Usually, this reformer has a $1,320 price tag, so this is a major discount. This bundle includes the reformer machine, a pull-up bar, a mat to protect your floor, a stand, and more extras to enhance your workout experience.
The next step in your fitness journey starts now. Don't let this 47% discount pass you by. This deal won't be here forever.
Pilates Home Studio 5-Cord Reformer by Aeropilates
This bundle includes the five-cord reformer, pull-up bar, large stand, mat, head and neck pillow, magic circle, red and yellow cord, towel, six workout DVDs, and a 90-day subscription to Jumpstart program.
If you need additional info before you purchase, check out these reviews from shoppers who adore the Aeropilates reformer.
Pilates Home Studio 5-Cord Reformer by Aeropilates Reviews
A shopper explained, "The exercises make my body feel strong. I have osteoarthritis in both knees and a severed meniscus in my left knee. This machine helps make my body, especially my legs strong. It has kept me from falling due to weakness prior to starting Pilates."
Another gushed, "It's wonderful! I love the back bar for pulls and that it's raised on the stand. That makes it nicer than being on the floor, in addition to offering a even greater variety of exercises. I will turn 79 years this Summer. My Pilates has seen me through a couple of injuries and two surgeries (hysterectomy and gallbladder removal). It aided me in my rehab each time. I am so grateful to have experienced the Aero Pilates Reformers in my life. It's absolutely my exercise partner for life‼️"
"The stand is great as I struggle with getting up off the floor. This machine has replaced my Total Gym, this was a big decision. I'm counting on the Pilates machine and the workout 3x per week to aid in my strengthen process. My first two workout were simple but I felt relax and my core muscle were very engaged. I'm 62 years of age and if I can do with several joint issues anybody that wants to change their life for the better. I'm glad I made the decision to make this life changing purchase," a QVC customer reviewed.
