Star Wars Day 2023: Shop Merch and Deals From Stoney Clover Lane, Fanatics, Amazon, and More

When you're a Star Wars fan, there's no better time to shop for new gear than May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day. After all, so many brands use this opportunity to drop new Star Wars collabs and collections, you're guaranteed to find something you want to add to your wardrobe or collection.
Lucky for us fans, Star Wars Day 2023 has no shortage of great products for us to shop. We've rounded up some Star Wars beauty products, merch, home items, and more must-haves that you should shop now, as well as some deals you can't miss. Check those out below.
Star Wars Classic Movie Poster Logo Graphic Hoodie
Celebrate your favorite movie franchise with one of these comfortable hoodies.
Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Jewelry Dish
Not sure where to put your jewelry? This is the cutest option for all the Star Wars fans.
Star Wars WinCraft Darth Vader Bucket III Cooler Cart Golf Bag
May the force be with you the next time you hit the course with this cooler/golf bag.
Star Wars BIOWORLD Ewok Mini Wristlet
It doesn't get more adorable than this Ewok bag.
Stoney Clover Lane The Star Wars Collection
Stoney Clover Lane has a super cute Star Wars Collection, which features duffle bags, adorable printed backpacks, fanny packs and more. Prices start at just $20.
ColourPop x Star Wars Collection
Beauty lovers, get excited! The ColourPop x Star Wars Collection pays tribute to the original trilogy. The collection includes an eyeshadow palette, crème lux lipsticks, jelly eye shadows, liquid eyeliner and gloss.
Casetify x Star Wars
In honor of May the 4th, Casetify dropped an exclusive collection of tech accessories that pay homage to the original trilogy.
Homesick Star Wars Collection
Let the Force surround you with Homesick's brand new collection featuring candles inspired by the Star Wars franchise. There's a Tatooine scented candle with notes of juniper, bergamot, agave and sage bush, a Death Star Candle that features notes of smoked amber, cement, tobacco, sandalwood, leather and black myrrh, and an Endor candle that has notes of wild fern, basil and ganga sap. Homesick even has a bundles where you can save a little extra.
Corkcicle x Star Wars Chewbacca & Han Solo
Corkcicle's Star Wars collection just got a couple of new additions! Now you can get coffee mugs and tumblers featuring Chewbacca and Han Solo.
Enso Rings Star Wars Wide Collection
Enso has a collection of gorgeous silicone Star Wars rings that would delight any Star Wars fan. They recently released a new collection of wider rings featuring iconic scenes from the franchise.
Headspace x Star Wars
Headspace is celebrating May the 4th with a cool collab with Lucasfilm that features four animated breathing exercises featuring Yoda, BB-8, Chewbacca and R2-D2. These meditations were created to help lessen stress, improve focus and prepare you for bed. If you're new to Headspace, they're even offering a 30-day free trial so you can try it out for yourself. You can't beat a good night's rest, so this is one deal you may want to take advantage of!
Hasbro Star Wars: The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin' Grogu
How's this for an out of this world deal? You can score this adorable interactive Grogu, originally $68, for just $47. It comes with four accessories including the infamous cookie. When you place it on his hands, he'll react with animation and sound effects. It's such a great gift for kids, plus that price can't be beat!
Star Wars Hoth Metal-Based and Enamel 6 Lapel Pin Set Amazon Exclusive
If you're a pin collector or you have one in your life, this Amazon Exclusive pin set themed to Hoth, is on sale today for just $11.
Hanna Andersson Star Wars Collection
Hanna Andersson's super cute Star Wars collection of kids clothing and pajamas for the whole family are on sale now for 40% off. It's perfect for family movie nights!
Chewy Chewbacca Round Plush Squeaky Dog Toy By Star Wars
Pet parents! Chewy has a fun collection of Star Wars with toys, food mats, apparel, beds and more, and they're currently running a promo where you get $10 off when you spend $25 on Star Wars items. Your dog will have a lot of fun with this Chewbacca squeaky plush toy, but this bed inspired by Grogu's pram is a must-see!
Loungefly Star Wars Mini-Backpack
This Amazon exclusive mini backpack features Funko Pop! versions of Luke, Leia, and Force ghosts Anakin, Yoda and Obi-Wan.
—Originally published May 4, 2022 at 10:37 AM PT.