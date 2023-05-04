Star Wars Day 2023: Shop Merch and Deals From Stoney Clover Lane, Fanatics, Amazon, and More

We've rounded up all the best Star Wars products from ColourPop, Gamestop, Casetify, Homesick, and more.

By Marenah Dobin, Kristine Fellizar May 04, 2023 11:00 AMTags
DisneyStar WarsShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionShop Home
E! Insider Shop: Star Wars Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

When you're a Star Wars fan, there's no better time to shop for new gear than May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day. After all, so many brands use this opportunity to drop new Star Wars collabs and collections, you're guaranteed to find something you want to add to your wardrobe or collection. 

Lucky for us fans, Star Wars Day 2023 has no shortage of great products for us to shop. We've rounded up some Star Wars beauty products, merch, home items, and more must-haves that you should shop now, as well as some deals you can't miss. Check those out below. 

read
Get 3 Pairs of BaubleBar Earrings for $12 and More Disney Jewelry Deals

Star Wars Classic Movie Poster Logo Graphic Hoodie

Celebrate your favorite movie franchise with one of these comfortable hoodies.

$48
Amazon

Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Jewelry Dish

Not sure where to put your jewelry? This is the cutest option for all the Star Wars fans. 

$30
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence After Suffering Medical Emergency

2

Billie Lourd Calls Out Carrie Fisher’s Siblings for Public “Attacks”

3

Breaking This Met Gala Rule Means Celebs Won’t Get Invited Back

Star Wars WinCraft Darth Vader Bucket III Cooler Cart Golf Bag

May the force be with you the next time you hit the course with this cooler/golf bag.

$350
Fanatics

Star Wars BIOWORLD Ewok Mini Wristlet

It doesn't get more adorable than this Ewok bag.

$30
Fanatics

Stoney Clover Lane The Star Wars Collection

Stoney Clover Lane has a super cute Star Wars Collection, which features duffle bags, adorable printed backpacks, fanny packs and more. Prices start at just $20.

Shop @
Stoney Clover Lane

ColourPop x Star Wars Collection

Beauty lovers, get excited! The ColourPop x Star Wars Collection pays tribute to the original trilogy. The collection includes an eyeshadow palette, crème lux lipsticks, jelly eye shadows, liquid eyeliner and gloss. 

Shop @
ColourPop

Casetify x Star Wars

In honor of May the 4th, Casetify dropped an exclusive collection of tech accessories that pay homage to the original trilogy. 

Shop @
Casetify

Homesick Star Wars Collection

Let the Force surround you with Homesick's brand new collection featuring candles inspired by the Star Wars franchise. There's a Tatooine scented candle with notes of juniper, bergamot, agave and sage bush, a Death Star Candle that features notes of smoked amber, cement, tobacco, sandalwood, leather and black myrrh, and an Endor candle that has notes of wild fern, basil and ganga sap. Homesick even has a bundles where you can save a little extra.

Shop @
Homesick
$44
Amazon

Corkcicle x Star Wars Chewbacca & Han Solo

Corkcicle's Star Wars collection just got a couple of new additions! Now you can get coffee mugs and tumblers featuring Chewbacca and Han Solo.

Shop @
Corkcicle

Enso Rings Star Wars Wide Collection

Enso has a collection of gorgeous silicone Star Wars rings that would delight any Star Wars fan. They recently released a new collection of wider rings featuring iconic scenes from the franchise. 

Shop @
Enso Rings

Headspace x Star Wars

Headspace is celebrating May the 4th with a cool collab with Lucasfilm that features four animated breathing exercises featuring Yoda, BB-8, Chewbacca and R2-D2. These meditations were created to help lessen stress, improve focus and prepare you for bed. If you're new to Headspace, they're even offering a 30-day free trial so you can try it out for yourself. You can't beat a good night's rest, so this is one deal you may want to take advantage of!

See @
Headspace

Hasbro Star Wars: The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin' Grogu

How's this for an out of this world deal? You can score this adorable interactive Grogu, originally $68, for just $47. It comes with four accessories including the infamous cookie. When you place it on his hands, he'll react with animation and sound effects. It's such a great gift for kids, plus that price can't be beat! 

$68
$47
GameStop

Star Wars Hoth Metal-Based and Enamel 6 Lapel Pin Set Amazon Exclusive

If you're a pin collector or you have one in your life, this Amazon Exclusive pin set themed to Hoth, is on sale today for just $11.

$13
$11
Amazon

Hanna Andersson Star Wars Collection

Hanna Andersson's super cute Star Wars collection of kids clothing and pajamas for the whole family are on sale now for 40% off. It's perfect for family movie nights!

Shop @
Hanna Andersson

Chewy Chewbacca Round Plush Squeaky Dog Toy By Star Wars

Pet parents! Chewy has a fun collection of Star Wars with toys, food mats, apparel, beds and more, and they're currently running a promo where you get $10 off when you spend $25 on Star Wars items. Your dog will have a lot of fun with this Chewbacca squeaky plush toy, but this bed inspired by Grogu's pram is a must-see!

$7
Chewy

LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider 75254 Building Set

You can score Star Wars toys, plushes, Funko Pop! figures, LEGO sets and more at Walmart

$51
Walmart

Loungefly Star Wars Mini-Backpack

This Amazon exclusive mini backpack features Funko Pop! versions of Luke, Leia, and Force ghosts Anakin, Yoda and Obi-Wan. 

$43
Amazon

Looking for more great things to shop today? Check out these gift picks for Pixar fans.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

—Originally published May 4, 2022 at 10:37 AM PT.

Trending Stories

1

Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence After Suffering Medical Emergency

2

Billie Lourd Calls Out Carrie Fisher’s Siblings for Public “Attacks”

3

Breaking This Met Gala Rule Means Celebs Won’t Get Invited Back

4

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sex Confessions About Brad Pitt & Ben Affleck

5

How North West Saved Mom Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2023 Dress