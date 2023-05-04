Star Wars Day 2023: Shop Merch and Deals From Stoney Clover Lane, Fanatics, Amazon, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When you're a Star Wars fan, there's no better time to shop for new gear than May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day. After all, so many brands use this opportunity to drop new Star Wars collabs and collections, you're guaranteed to find something you want to add to your wardrobe or collection.

Lucky for us fans, Star Wars Day 2023 has no shortage of great products for us to shop. We've rounded up some Star Wars beauty products, merch, home items, and more must-haves that you should shop now, as well as some deals you can't miss. Check those out below.