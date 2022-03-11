We're Turning Red for These 24 Perfect Gifts for Pixar Movie Lovers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's so much to love about Pixar movies. The animation is top-tier, the colors are vibrant, the worlds are so unique, and you just can't help but feel like you're right there with all your favorite characters like Woody and Buzz or Joy, Sadness and Bing Bong.

Speaking of joy and sadness, you can't talk about Pixar without mentioning the rollercoaster ride of emotions you go through with pretty much every film. No matter how many times we've seen Coco, it still makes us ugly cry to this day. Don't even get us started on the first 10 minutes of Up.

If you've been waiting for something new, Turning Red just released on Disney+ today. The movie was directed by Domee Shi, who also directed the unforgettable Pixar short, Bao. Just going off that short alone, we have a feeling this new movie is going to be super cute and fun with some surprising moments. Whatever happens, we're ready for it!

To celebrate the release of Turning Red, we've rounded up 24 gifts that are perfect for Pixar movie lovers. Whether you're a fan of Toy Story, Wall-E, Up, Finding Nemo or the various shorts, you're sure to find something you'll love. Check those out below.