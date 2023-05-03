Get $135 Worth of Tarte Cosmetics Products for Just $59 Before This Deal Sells Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring cleaning doesn't just have to be about your household chores. If you want to refresh your makeup bag, you should go for it— especially when you find an amazing deal.
For a limited time, you can get a bundle with $135 worth of Tarte Cosmetics products for just $59 from QVC. The set includes the Skin Treat Skin Tinted Moisturizer, which is a three-in-one product that functions as makeup, moisturizer, and sunscreen with SPF 20. Its oil-free formula has diamond powder, which helps control shine and delivers a buildable matte coverage, per the brand. The Tarte Sugar Rush Skin Treat Concealer is waterproof with a buildable matte finish that feels like silk on your skin.
The Tarte Sugar Rush Sunrise Eye & Cheek Palette includes six everyday neutral eyeshadow shades and a universally flattering blush shade. Complete your look with a swipe of the Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump, which is part-plumper and part-gloss. Plus, it delivers hydration and a beautiful finish that never feels sticky.
You can complete a whole look with this set. If you're in need of a reset, here's your sign to shop. Don't let this bundle sell out.
Tarte Skin Treat Face, Lip & Eye 5-Piece Collection
Here's what's in the bundle:
- Tarte, Sugar Rush Sunrise Eye & Cheek Palette with blush and six eye shadow shades
- Tarte Skin Treat Skin Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20
- Tarte Skin Treat Concealer
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump in Primrose
- Tarte Sponge
You can pick your shade for the tinted moisturizer and concealer when you add this product to your cart.
If you need more information before you shop, here are some rave reviews on some of the makeup from the set.
Tarte Skin Treat Concealer Reviews
A shopper gushed, "I have recently been suffering from severe under eye darkness and nothing has worked to cover. I used the tiniest amount of this product and tapped it in with my finger. This literally looks like my skin and the circles are gone!! I purchased 2 colors so that I can use this for contour and mix colors to accommodate self tanning as well. I'm 54 yrs old and this does not cake in my wrinkles like literally every concealer that I have ever used. This product is literally magic."
Someone said, "Concealer goes on so smooth Long lasting. Love this product."
A customer raved, "Wow this is the best concealer. Goes on smooth no caking blends great."
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Reviews
"This is a great lip product. It feels like a balm. It makes your lips look smooth and plumped. It has a slight cooling sensation," a shopper wrote.
Another said, "I love the shine and color of this lip. It also is extremely hydrating! Will be buying more."
Tarte Skin Treat Skin Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20 Reviews
"I'm so thankful I ordered this makeup it is the best I have ever gotten so far. It goes on so easy and looks amazing on and cover any marks you may have. Please Qvc and Tarte keep making this one for us," a shopper insisted.
A reviewer shared, "I received this as a gift and I absolutely love it! It's your skin but better. It's perfect for anytime, but especially the summer months. I won't be without it!!"
Tarte Sugar Rush Sunrise Eye & Cheek Palette Reviews
Looking for more great beauty deals? Don't miss this chance to get $210 worth of Philosophy products for just $72.