Get $135 Worth of Tarte Cosmetics Products for Just $59 Before This Deal Sells Out

Spring cleaning doesn't just have to be about your household chores. If you want to refresh your makeup bag, you should go for it— especially when you find an amazing deal.

For a limited time, you can get a bundle with $135 worth of Tarte Cosmetics products for just $59 from QVC. The set includes the Skin Treat Skin Tinted Moisturizer, which is a three-in-one product that functions as makeup, moisturizer, and sunscreen with SPF 20. Its oil-free formula has diamond powder, which helps control shine and delivers a buildable matte coverage, per the brand. The Tarte Sugar Rush Skin Treat Concealer is waterproof with a buildable matte finish that feels like silk on your skin.

The Tarte Sugar Rush Sunrise Eye & Cheek Palette includes six everyday neutral eyeshadow shades and a universally flattering blush shade. Complete your look with a swipe of the Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump, which is part-plumper and part-gloss. Plus, it delivers hydration and a beautiful finish that never feels sticky.

You can complete a whole look with this set. If you're in need of a reset, here's your sign to shop. Don't let this bundle sell out.