JoJo Siwa Has a Sex Confession About Hooking Up After Child Stardom

Watch : JoJo Siwa Says She "Got Used for Views" After Breakup

JoJo Siwa isn't holding back when it comes to sex.

The TikToker recently got candid how growing up in the public eye has affected her sex life as she's gotten older.

"I've only had sex in the privacy in my own room…or my own hotel room," she shared during an April 23 appearance on the We're Having Gay Sex podcast. "I don't know really what normal teenagers do, but I'm assuming—a bathroom stall—whatever. But because of who I am, I can't do that."

JoJo—who came out as gay on social media in 2021—explained that it goes beyond the bedroom, as being a celebrity has made navigating the dating world difficult.

"It's wacky," the 19-year-old confessed. "It's weird, it's confusing, it's hard for me, it's hard for the person I'm dating or talking to, because I can't do things."

She added, "How most people can go on a dinner date, I can't go on a dinner date, normally. I can, but I have to call and say ‘I'm JoJo Siwa, can I have a private table in a private room?' and it's great."