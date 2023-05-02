Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Reunite at Star-Studded Met Gala 2023 After-Party

After Met Gala 2023 officially wrapped, a few celebs including Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna and Dua Lipa were among those who took part in the celebratory after-parties.

Though Met Gala 2023 may officially be over, that was just the start of the night for some celebs.
 
This year's annual event hosted on the first Monday in May was one for the books, as the 2023 soiree at the Metropolitan Museum of Art honored the late Karl Lagerfeld. And when it came down to slaying the red carpet, quite a few stars including Rihanna, Cardi B, Gisele Bündchen, Bad Bunny and more caused a stir on those infamous red steps. (For every look from the May 1 event, head right on over here.)
 
But there's more looks where that came from, of course, considering there's no party quite like an after-party. As for the proof? Just ask Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio. The stars, who've been sparking romance rumors since late 2022, were both seen heading to a celebration in the NoHo section of New York City. And there weren't only the ones embracing a night out on the town, as Dua Lipa, Jenna Ortega and Lizzo were also photographed in completely different ensembles.

But enough from us. Keep reading to see all the star-studded photos from the Met Gala 2023 after-parties.

BACKGRID
Rihanna

Yes, we found love in Rihanna's show-stopping floral look for Met Gala 2023, but her all-white look for an after-party was clear proof she always have style on the brain.

Gotham/GC Images
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner kept up with the stylish theme of the evening, with the 25-year-old swapping out her red-hot dress for a cool black look with impeccable corset detail.

Gotham/GC Images
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny

The Kardashians star and the "La Jumpa" musician both transformed into edgier ensembles for their night out.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

The pair were total lovebugs both on and off the Met Gala red carpet. For their after-party looks, the Citadel actress wore a red dress complete with a thigh-high slit, and as for the singer, he sported a black tuxedo with red-and-white sneakers.

Alessandra G / BACKGRID
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio

The model and Titanic alum were seen heading into the same Met Gala 2023 after-party in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images
Olivia Wilde

Don't worry darling, Olivia Wilde kept the head-turning looks going, with the director seen sporting a sleeveless netted dress after the Met Gala.

Gotham/GC Images
Margot Robbie

The Barbie star was more than ready to party, sporting a dazzling black-and-white look for the second half of the evening.

Gotham/GC Images
Gisele Bündchen

For her after-party look, the model switched it up from her angelic attire to betting on all black.

North Woods / BACKGRID
Keke Palmer

The Nope star was a force to be reckoned with, sporting a colorful ensemble for an after-party.

TatianaK / BACKGRID
Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne stepped out in style for a late-night function, with the model wearing a strapless full-length black gown for her second look.

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID
Dua Lipa

There are no rules when it comes to the singer's fashion, with the "Levitating" performer rocking a black-and-white short set paired with Chanel accessories for her night out.

Gotham/GC Images
Jennifer Lopez

The singer's buttoned-up, chic look had us practically on the floor.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Lil Nas X

The musician proved he was the most chic industry baby, swapping out his unrecognizable sliver Met Gala look for a more casual outfit.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Lizzo

The Grammy winner proved she was 100 percent that girl, with her after-party look consisting of a glittering gold gown.

Gotham/GC Images
Irina Shayk

The model turned heads with her after-party look, with the 37-year-old wearing a white tank top, grey pants and patterned boots.

North Woods / BACKGRID
Billie Eilish

The "Ocean Eyes" singer opted for a more sporty look for a Met Gala after-party.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Jenna Ortega

Simply put: Wednesday star Jenna Ortega's after-party ensemble deserves two snaps.

Gotham/GC Images
Jared Leto

Though the actor switched it up for his after-party look, he did step out with the cat mask portion of his ensemble.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Florence Pugh, Ashley Park

Florence Pugh and Ashley Park were the definition of rocker chic, with both actresses sporting edgy black after-party ensembles.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Olivia Rodrigo

No, you're not having déjà vu, Olivia Rodrigo once again dazzled with her latest sparkling look.

Gotham/GC Images
Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline

The actress stepped out in head-to-toe all-black ensembles, with the How to Lose a Guys in 10 Days alum pairing a hot red coat with her look.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff

The BFFs proved they had a gleeful night, with the two striking poses in all-black attire.

TatianaK / BACKGRID
Rita Ora

The singer certainly sported a new look when it came to stepping out after attending Met Gala 2023 with husband Taika Waititi.

Gotham/GC Images
Glenn Close

The Emmy winner stunned in her after-party look, wearing a sparkling down complete with gorgeous accessories.

Gotham/GC Images
Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss

After revealing her pregnancy on the Met Gala red carpet, the model and her husband were seen in all-black coordinating looks.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star had a marvelous outfit change for the Met Gala after-party at the Standard Hotel, donning an off-the-shoulder black form-fitting dress complete with gold zippers.

