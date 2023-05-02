Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Reunite at Star-Studded Met Gala 2023 After-Party

Though Met Gala 2023 may officially be over, that was just the start of the night for some celebs.
This year's annual event hosted on the first Monday in May was one for the books, as the 2023 soiree at the Metropolitan Museum of Art honored the late Karl Lagerfeld. And when it came down to slaying the red carpet, quite a few stars including Rihanna, Cardi B, Gisele Bündchen, Bad Bunny and more caused a stir on those infamous red steps. (For every look from the May 1 event, head right on over here.)
But there's more looks where that came from, of course, considering there's no party quite like an after-party. As for the proof? Just ask Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio. The stars, who've been sparking romance rumors since late 2022, were both seen heading to a celebration in the NoHo section of New York City. And there weren't only the ones embracing a night out on the town, as Dua Lipa, Jenna Ortega and Lizzo were also photographed in completely different ensembles.
But enough from us. Keep reading to see all the star-studded photos from the Met Gala 2023 after-parties.