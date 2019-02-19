How Karl Lagerfeld Became the Master of the Celebrity Fashion Universe

When Karl Lagerfeld did not appear to take his customary bow at the end of Chanel's two shows during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January, it was the end of an era.

It was also clearly a sign that something was amiss with one of the industry's most stalwart presences, who celebrated 50 years at Fendi in 2015 and once brusquely said, "Why should I stop working? If I do, I'll die and it'll all be finished."

He truly didn't stop working until he had no choice. Chanel confirmed Tuesday that Lagerfeld had died, triggering an outpouring of remembrances from the endless list of celebrities, fellow designers and influencers who called him a friend, frenemy or inspiration.

"One day it will be over and I don't care," Lagerfeld told T, The New York Times Style Magazine, in 2015. "As my mother used to say, 'There is one God for everybody and all the religions are shops.'"

In this piece from 2017, here's a look at how the designer who did it all exactly his way stayed in demand, and why, even if he didn't care, everyone else does: