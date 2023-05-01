Grown Up Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Mom Kate Middleton in 8th Birthday Portrait

Watch : Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Princess Charlotte is holding court on her birthday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William got a jump start on their daughter's eighth birthday a day early, sharing a tribute the birthday girl on social media alongside a new photo. In the snap, taken by her mom, Charlotte, wearing a white dress with pink and blue flowers, is seen smiling at the camera while sitting in a white wicker chair.

"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday!" The Prince and Princess of Wales' captioned their May 1 Instagram post. "8 tomorrow."

Kate—who also shares sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 5, with William—recently revealed her special birthday tradition when it comes to the kids.

"I love making the birthday cake," she said on the Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas special in 2021. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."