Blake Lively Shares Hilariously Relatable Glimpse Into Her At-Home Met Gala 2023 Celebration

Spotted: Blake Lively serving momitude.

While fans of the Gossip Girl alum's iconic style were disappointed when Blake confirmed that she would not be attending the 2023 Met Gala, she did offer an insider look at her at-home festivities on "the first Monday in May." Blake, who recently welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie of her pumping breast milk in her bathroom. In the pic, Blake is rocking a purple sweater and jeans, which doesn't exactly fit with this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

But just because the 35-year-old isn't attending the fashion event of the year in-person, it doesn't mean she won't be keeping an eye on the red carpet along with the rest of us.

"I will be watching," she told reporters at the reopening celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in NYC April 27, before joking that she'll wear her beloved 2022 Met Gala look "on my couch on Monday." Perhaps an outfit change is coming?