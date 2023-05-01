Blake Lively Shares Hilariously Relatable Glimpse Into Her At-Home Met Gala 2023 Celebration

After Blake Lively revealed she would not be attending the Met Gala 2023, the fashion favorite offered fans a glimpse into her very relatable at-home plans for the first Monday in May.

Watch: Met Gala 2023: Why Blake Lively Is NOT Attending This Year

Spotted: Blake Lively serving momitude.

While fans of the Gossip Girl alum's iconic style were disappointed when Blake confirmed that she would not be attending the 2023 Met Gala, she did offer an insider look at her at-home festivities on "the first Monday in May." Blake, who recently welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie of her pumping breast milk in her bathroom. In the pic, Blake is rocking a purple sweater and jeans, which doesn't exactly fit with this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

But just because the 35-year-old isn't attending the fashion event of the year in-person, it doesn't mean she won't be keeping an eye on the red carpet along with the rest of us. 

"I will be watching," she told reporters at the reopening celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in NYC April 27, before joking that she'll wear her beloved 2022 Met Gala look "on my couch on Monday." Perhaps an outfit change is coming?

photos
Most Unforgettable Met Gala Moments of All Time

Sitting out of this year's event along with Blake is her husband, with the Deadpool star confirming he will not be attending as he and his Wrexham AFC Football Club partner Rob McElhenney are traveling overseas.

 

Instagram

"We'll be in the U.K.," Ryan told Access Hollywood April 29. "We have Wrexham business to deal with."

At least year's Met Gala, Blake and Ryan served as co-chairs and delivered a jawdropping red carpet moment when Blake delivered two looks on the red carpet, showing up in a copper Atelier Versace gown, complete with an oversized bow, before it was transformed into an icy green design, with gloves to match.

It's safe to say the Livelys will be missed on the steps.

 

As we continue to grieve not getting an iconic Blake fashion moment at the 2023 event, let's look back on her best Met Gala looks of all-time: 

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
2008

For the Gossip Girl alum's first Met Gala appearance, she donned a Ralph Lauren design.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2009

Blake wore a daring blue Versace dress to the 2009 Met Gala.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2010

The stylish star was back in blue at the 2010 Met Gala, striking a pose in Marchesa this time.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2011

In 2011, a strawberry blonde Blake wore a silver Chanel dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2013

For the "Punk: Chaos to Couture" theme, Blake wore a strapless Gucci dress paired with drop earrings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2014

The following year, Blake walked the Met Gala steps in another gorgeous Gucci design.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2016

Pretty in pink! Blake looked beautiful in this pink Gucci dress at the 2016 Met Gala.

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic
2017

Showstopper! The actress had cameras flashing as she worked the carpet in this incredible Atelier Versace dress.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
2018

Blake turned heads in this jaw-dropping Versace design at the 2018 Met Gala, topping many best dressed lists.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Shutterstock
2022

The Age of Adaline star, who served as a co-chair for the 2022 Met Gala, arrived at the event in a gorgeous Versace Atelier gown—that transformed into a second look once she hit the iconic steps. 

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

