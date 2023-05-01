Blake Lively Shares Hilariously Relatable Glimpse Into Her At-Home Met Gala 2023 Celebration

Spotted: Blake Lively serving momitude.
While fans of the Gossip Girl alum's iconic style were disappointed when Blake confirmed that she would not be attending the 2023 Met Gala, she did offer an insider look at her at-home festivities on "the first Monday in May." Blake, who recently welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie of her pumping breast milk in her bathroom. In the pic, Blake is rocking a purple sweater and jeans, which doesn't exactly fit with this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
But just because the 35-year-old isn't attending the fashion event of the year in-person, it doesn't mean she won't be keeping an eye on the red carpet along with the rest of us.
"I will be watching," she told reporters at the reopening celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in NYC April 27, before joking that she'll wear her beloved 2022 Met Gala look "on my couch on Monday." Perhaps an outfit change is coming?
Sitting out of this year's event along with Blake is her husband, with the Deadpool star confirming he will not be attending as he and his Wrexham AFC Football Club partner Rob McElhenney are traveling overseas.
"We'll be in the U.K.," Ryan told Access Hollywood April 29. "We have Wrexham business to deal with."
At least year's Met Gala, Blake and Ryan served as co-chairs and delivered a jawdropping red carpet moment when Blake delivered two looks on the red carpet, showing up in a copper Atelier Versace gown, complete with an oversized bow, before it was transformed into an icy green design, with gloves to match.
It's safe to say the Livelys will be missed on the steps.
As we continue to grieve not getting an iconic Blake fashion moment at the 2023 event, let's look back on her best Met Gala looks of all-time: