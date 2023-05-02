Kendall Jenner Slips Into Another Risqué Look for Met Gala 2023 After-Party With Bad Bunny

Watch : See North West Surprise Kim Kardashian Before The Met Gala

We're keeping up with Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's budding romance.

While the duo posed separately on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, the supermodel and the "Mia" singer coupled up for the after-party. After attending the star-studded gathering at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art (see every star on the red carpet here), Kendall switched up her look from a shimmering Marc Jacobs bodysuit to another risqué ensemble—a see-through bodysuit, complete with a black thong and matching crop top.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny changed out of his backless suit into a more casual look that featured sunglasses, black pants, white T-shirt and brown jacket.

The pair, who first sparked romance rumors in February while out to eat with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, dressed to impress for this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which celebrates the work and life of the revolutionary designer, who died in 2019. According to Vogue, the Met's exhibition will showcase more than 150 original looks from Karl's 50-plus decades in fashion.

Two days before the Met Gala, Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted out to dinner in the Big Apple April 29 at celebrity hot spot Carbone—following a series of outings, including a Tyler the Creator concert and horseback riding in Hidden Hills.