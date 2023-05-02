Kendall Jenner Slips Into Another Risqué Look for Met Gala 2023 After-Party With Bad Bunny

We're keeping up with Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's budding romance.
While the duo posed separately on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, the supermodel and the "Mia" singer coupled up for the after-party. After attending the star-studded gathering at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art (see every star on the red carpet here), Kendall switched up her look from a shimmering Marc Jacobs bodysuit to another risqué ensemble—a see-through bodysuit, complete with a black thong and matching crop top.
Meanwhile, Bad Bunny changed out of his backless suit into a more casual look that featured sunglasses, black pants, white T-shirt and brown jacket.
The pair, who first sparked romance rumors in February while out to eat with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, dressed to impress for this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which celebrates the work and life of the revolutionary designer, who died in 2019. According to Vogue, the Met's exhibition will showcase more than 150 original looks from Karl's 50-plus decades in fashion.
Two days before the Met Gala, Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted out to dinner in the Big Apple April 29 at celebrity hot spot Carbone—following a series of outings, including a Tyler the Creator concert and horseback riding in Hidden Hills.
For the low-key evening, the 27-year-old sported a brown sheer tank, matching leather miniskirt and knee-high boots. The Grammy winner wore a chic black and yellow jacket with a black T-shirt underneath and matching pants.
Meanwhile, the stars are no strangers to the Met Gala. Kendall made her first appearance in 2014, and most recently in 2022, where the Kardashians star had a princess moment on the red carpet. For last year's theme—"In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Kendall walked up the Met steps in a dramatic black ballgown complete with a massive train.
The same year, Bad Bunny, 29, made waves as he sported a Burberry gown with a tailored suit top underneath and dramatic puffed sleeves. The "Diles" artist also wore a wig in an updo with gold accessories throughout.
Bad Bunny explained that the custom design was paying homage to the Gilded Age in his home country of Puerto Rico, telling Vogue, "We mixed the men's looks with women's."
As for Bad Bunny's passion for fashion? As he told E! News in Oct. 2020, "I always do things from the heart, with intention and with passion. I'm focused on my music, my career, everything, so it's one of my goals to dedicate my time to fashion."
