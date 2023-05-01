The Fate of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show Revealed

Watch : Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show Cast for Season 3

You're going to want to hear this news update.

The Morning Show has just been renewed for season four, Apple TV+ revealed on April 30. The announcement that the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-led drama will be back for more comes amid the wait for the premiere of season three, which is set to hit the streaming platform this Fall.

So what can fans expect this third time around? Exact plot details have yet to be revealed, but Aniston previously hinted that the show will continue to keep viewers on their toes.

"Everybody has a secret," she teased to E! News in March. "There's some twists and turns. There's romance."

And while season two was set amid the coronavirus pandemic, Karen Pittman exclusively told E! News last August that this won't be the case for season three, noting, "We start after the pandemic. I think I can safely tease that."