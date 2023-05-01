The Fate of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show Revealed

Want more of The Morning Show? Scroll on to find out what's next for Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's Apple TV+ series.

Watch: Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show Cast for Season 3

You're going to want to hear this news update.

The Morning Show has just been renewed for season four, Apple TV+ revealed on April 30. The announcement that the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-led drama will be back for more comes amid the wait for the premiere of season three, which is set to hit the streaming platform this Fall. 

So what can fans expect this third time around? Exact plot details have yet to be revealed, but Aniston previously hinted that the show will continue to keep viewers on their toes. 

"Everybody has a secret," she teased to E! News in March. "There's some twists and turns. There's romance."

And while season two was set amid the coronavirus pandemic, Karen Pittman exclusively told E! News last August that this won't be the case for season three, noting, "We start after the pandemic. I think I can safely tease that." 

The Morning Show and More of TV's Stacked Casts

There are going to be some new faces joining in on the drama, too as Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm are part of season three.

"He is a very complex character," Witherspoon said about Hamm's character at an August FYC event, per Deadline. "He's a media mogul and he gives Billy Crudup a run for his money, which I think is the most fun part too, because Billy could eat a scene like I've never seen somebody eat a scene, and Hamm gets to come in and give him a great foil."

Other new recurring stars include Tig NotaroStephen FryNatalie Morales and Julianna Margulies, the latter of whom will be reprising her role from season two.

Apple TV+

The cast for the show—which follows the lives and careers of The Morning Show anchors Alex Levy (Aniston), Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) and their colleagues at the fictional network UBA—has certainly been growing. Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian and Valeria Golino joined original cast members Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Desean Terry and more for season two.

