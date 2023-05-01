Proof Pregnant Rihanna Had Met Gala 2023 on the Brain With Chanel Look

Rihanna got ahead of the trend, dressing in theme for the Met Gala 2023 two days before fashion's biggest night kicked off. See her stylish look below.

Rihanna's pre-Met Gala look will certainly lift you up.

The "Diamonds" singer showed off her growing baby bump in the most stylish Chanel outfit that perfectly complemented this year's Met Gala 2023 theme. After all, fashion's biggest night, held May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, will honor late designer and long-time Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

Rihanna stepped out on April 29 in an eye-catching look that featured an explosion of feathers, as she wore a white fuzzy minidress by Coperni. The Fenty Beauty founder—who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky—accessorized with vintage Chanel pieces that were designed by Karl himself, including a feathered black-and-white cropped jacket and kitschy white "CC" logo sunglasses. She completed her getup with a custom faux-fur hat by Benny Andallo, diamond jewelry pieces and Amina Muaddi sandal heels. 

The 35-year-old captioned her April 30 Instagram, "not even monday," as she struck several poses in the white-hot look.

While the "Lift Me Up" singer is being coy about making an appearance at the Met Gala 2023, it's clear she's having fun playing dress up. But with the annual event just hours away, it's only a matter of time before fans of the superstar get their answer on whether or not she'll show up.

In the meantime, relive Rihanna's most jaw-dropping maternity style moments.

Date Night in Milan

Rihanna, pregnant with baby No. 2, is seen on a dinner date with A$AP Rocky in Milan in February 2023.

Super Bowl Surprise

Rihanna announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2 in an epic way: While headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Sleepwear Chic

While out in Beverly Hills on April 8, 2022, Rihanna, then pregnant with her first child, rocked a comfy pajama-inspired look, which included a long vintage Azzedine Alaïa blue satin shirt and Alexander Wang cotton shorts. She styled up the outfit with glittery Nike sneakers, a diamond necklace and Balenciaga handbag.

 

Pretty in Pink Again

The star showcases a playful look while out to dinner in L.A. in April 2022.

Mom, Baby & Baby Daddy

Rihanna appears with partner A$AP Rocky in 2022 while pregnant with her first child.

"Best Pregnancy Style Ever"

Rihanna rocked an Alexander Wang ensemble, Amina Muaddi boots, Coperni sunglasses, and Nikos Koulis and EÉRA jewels for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif, and Kim loved her look.

Shine Bright Like a Diamond

The star sparkled at the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles.

Night Out

The star showcases her baby bump as she steps out for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif.

Chanel Chic

Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala, the "Lift Me Up" singer dressed in theme, wearing an eye-catching Chanel look.

Feeling Blue

...but in a good way! the pregnant star models a turquoise cutout jumpsuit for Instagram, captioning her post, "Thicc."

Runway Ready

Rihanna stepped out in her riskiest look yet for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. 

So Chic

Rihanna and her man attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2022. 

#1 Fan

While grabbing a bite to eat in New York City with A$AP Rocky and her brother Rorrey Fenty, Rihanna looked effortlessly chic in a New York Mets t-shirt, orange bomber jacket, gemstone jeans and strappy black heels. 

Touchdown!

The "Diamonds" singer sported a blue see-through top, head scarf, bomber jacket and jeans combination after the Rams won the Super Bowl. 

Red Carpet Return

The star showcases her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico halter top and matching pink pants at an event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, less than two weeks after confirming her pregnancy. Her partner A$AP Rocky joined her at the bash.

Stepping Out in Style

Rihanna stepped in chic fashion during a night out on Feb. 9.

Fierce Fashionsta

For her outing in Santa Monica, Calif., the singer wore a crop top paired with a full-length patchwork coat.

Jersey Girl

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a jersey with matching orange gloves.

Eat Your Heart Out

Rih paired her iconic Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket with a Chicago Bulls jersey and Chrome Hearts pants for dinner at Nobu. 

All-Black Everything

The mom-to-be slipped into a laced-up black top paired with black leggings for an outing on Feb. 6.

Pretty in Pink

For her stunning pregnancy announcement Jan. 31, Rihanna wowed in a vintage Chanel quilted coat paired with gorgeous jewels.

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

