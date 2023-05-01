Proof Pregnant Rihanna Had Met Gala 2023 on the Brain With Chanel Look

Watch : Met Gala 2023: This Year's Theme EXPLAINED

Rihanna's pre-Met Gala look will certainly lift you up.

The "Diamonds" singer showed off her growing baby bump in the most stylish Chanel outfit that perfectly complemented this year's Met Gala 2023 theme. After all, fashion's biggest night, held May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, will honor late designer and long-time Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

Rihanna stepped out on April 29 in an eye-catching look that featured an explosion of feathers, as she wore a white fuzzy minidress by Coperni. The Fenty Beauty founder—who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky—accessorized with vintage Chanel pieces that were designed by Karl himself, including a feathered black-and-white cropped jacket and kitschy white "CC" logo sunglasses. She completed her getup with a custom faux-fur hat by Benny Andallo, diamond jewelry pieces and Amina Muaddi sandal heels.

The 35-year-old captioned her April 30 Instagram, "not even monday," as she struck several poses in the white-hot look.