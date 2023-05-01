Vanessa Bryant Honors Daughter Gigi Bryant on What Would’ve Been Her 17th Birthday

Watch : See Vanessa Bryant's Return to the Lakers Arena

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her late daughter Gigi Bryant on her birthday.

The 40-year-old shared a pair of throwbacks of her daughter, who she shares with late husband Kobe Bryant, on what would have been her 17th birthday.

"Happy 17th birthday, baby girl," Vanessa captioned her May 1 Instagram post featuring Gigi smiling on a carousel and another snap of her walking through a theme park. "I love you and miss you so much, sweet Angel."

In a follow up post, Gigi is seen posing with her sisters Natalia, 20, and Bianka, 6, with Vanessa writing, "Happy birthday, sweet Gigi! We love you to the moon and back infinity +1. Forever & Always," alongside a red heart emoji.

Rounding out the trio of birthday tributes to Gigi, Vanessa posted a snap of herself Gigi, Natalia and Bianka smiling at the camera. "Te Amo Mambacita," Vanessa wrote beneath the snapshot. "Happy birthday, baby girl."

Starting to celebrate a few days early, Vanessa posted custom Nike sneakers that came in a box engraved with "Mambacita" on it alongside a drawing of angel wing with a halo. Also photographed was a jersey that read "Gigi 2."