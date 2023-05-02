Brittney Griner and Wife Cherelle Are the True MVPs With Jaw-Dropping Met Gala 2023 Debut

Watch : Met Gala 2023: This Year's Theme EXPLAINED

They shot, they scored.

WNBA star Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner checked into the fashion game, making their debut at the 2023 Met Gala May 1 in coordinating custom Calvin Klein. Brittney's monochromatic look featured a sand-colored silk jacket, pants and top, while Cherelle rocked a strapless white gown with black pointed heels. (See every celeb on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art here.)

The pair, who wed in 2019, bounced over to NYC after attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. April 29. Their game plan for that high-profile event saw the Phoenix Mercury star sporting an all-black blazer paired with black pants. As for Cherelle, she stunned in a strapless full-length black gown.

Their Met Gala debut comes nearly five months after the 32-year-old athlete was released from Russian detention. She spent 10 months imprisoned after getting arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport last February for allegedly possessing vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage.