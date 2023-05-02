Brittney Griner and Wife Cherelle Are the True MVPs With Jaw-Dropping Met Gala 2023 Debut

Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle Griner shined in custom Calvin Klein for their Met Gala debut on May 1. See the head-turning photo of the couple on the red carpet.

By Kisha Forde May 02, 2023 12:45 AMTags
FashionMet GalaCouplesCelebritiesE! InsiderBrittney GrinerMet Gala 2023
They shot, they scored.

WNBA star Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner checked into the fashion game, making their debut at the 2023 Met Gala May 1 in coordinating custom Calvin Klein. Brittney's monochromatic look featured a sand-colored silk jacket, pants and top, while Cherelle rocked a strapless white gown with black pointed heels. (See every celeb on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art here.)

The pair, who wed in 2019, bounced over to NYC after attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. April 29. Their game plan for that high-profile event saw the Phoenix Mercury star sporting an all-black blazer paired with black pants. As for Cherelle, she stunned in a strapless full-length black gown.

Their Met Gala debut comes nearly five months after the 32-year-old athlete was released from Russian detention. She spent 10 months imprisoned after getting arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport last February for allegedly possessing vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage.

Following her December 2022 release, Cherelle, 30, reflected on the couple's long journey.

"My family's whole, I have my person," she told People later that month. "And so I feel the most supported and safe and secure as I've ever felt in life."

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And they aren't the only ones who scored during the 2023 Met Gala. Read on to see all the couples on those famous Met steps.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes & Patrick Mahomes

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Seth Meyers & Alexi Ashe

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong & Emma Wall

John Shearer/WireImage

Anna Wintour & Bill Nighy

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Brittney Griner & Cherelle Griner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Josh Groban & Natalie McQueen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Liberty Ross & Jimmy Iovine

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

James Corden & Julia Corden

