WNBA Star Brittney Griner Arrested in Russia on Drug Charges

Watch : Brittney Griner Meets WNBA Legend

WNBA Star Brittney Griner has been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling in Russia amid growing tensions between the country and the United States and the rest of the West over its invasion on Ukraine.

The Russian Federal Customs Service said Saturday, March 5, that last month, its officials detained the U.S. basketball player after discovering vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow. Griner, 31, plays on a Russian team during the WNBA off-season.

"We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA," the player's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said in a statement to E! News. "As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern."

The Russian Federal Customs Service announced the arrest on the social network Telegram, along with a video that shows a traveler at the airport who appears to be Griner, 31, going through security, with a man later removing a package from the person's bag.