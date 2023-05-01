Sophie Turner Pens Message on Privacy After Accidentally Sharing Video of Her and Joe Jonas’ Daughter

"I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there," she said in a May 2021 video shared to Instagram. "She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed."

But Sophie isn't the only who has made note of the pair's protective nature, as Joe also opened up previously about "protecting his family," especially as a public figure.

"You wanna be really protective over how much you wanna share in your personal life," he told Elle in April 2022. "And I feel like as artists, we get the opportunity to express our heart through our music, and so that's where I'm personal and honest as I can be."

As the "Lovebug" singer put it, "I don't really try to hide too much, but I think it's about protecting what you keep close to your heart."