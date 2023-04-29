Why Molly Ringwald Rejected Pretty Woman Role—That Later Went to Julia Roberts

Watch : Julia Roberts Debuts MUST-SEE Hair Transformation

More than 30 years ago, Molly Ringwald made a decision that many aspiring actors would consider a big mistake. Huge.

The Breakfast Club actress recalls rejecting an opportunity to possibly star in Pretty Woman, the 1990 movie that ultimately featured Julia Roberts as a prostitute with a heart of gold who falls in love with her client, a businessman played by Richard Gere. The film became one of the most popular rom-coms of all time and made Roberts one of the most famous actresses in the world.

However, Ringwald does not appear to have any regrets about her decision. "Julia Roberts was wonderful in it, but I didn't really like the story," the 55-year-old told The Guardian newspaper in an April 24 interview. "Even then, I felt like there was something icky about it."

Ringwald has spoken about passing up the chance to star in Pretty Woman before. "I think I saw an early draft and it was called $3,000," she said in a Reddit AMA session in 2012. "I don't specifically remember turning it down."