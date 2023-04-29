Tom Cruise and Ex Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Goes Golfing in Rare Photo

Connor Cruise, son of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman, showcased his love of golf in his first Instagram pic in more than half a year. See his new photo and other images of him over the years.

By Corinne Heller Apr 29, 2023 7:18 PMTags
Nicole KidmanTom CruiseCeleb KidsConnor Cruise
Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post

Connor Cruise is back on Instagram and having a ball.

On April 29, the son of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman shared a Instagram post for the first time since last summer—a pic of himself golfing with a friend at Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach, Calif. He captioned the pic with two golf emojis.

Connor, 28, last posted on Instagram in August 2022, sharing a video taken on a fishing trip. The DJ has in recent years shared mainly images of himself fishing or grilling on his personal social media, with the occasional throwback post containing a childhood photo of himself with sister Bella Cruise, now 30. Connor also has an Instagram page dedicated to barbecuing meats.

While he largely keeps out of the spotlight, he has sometimes been spotted at sporting events with his father over the years.

Connor and Bella, an artist who also largely stays out of the public eye, are the only children Tom and Nicole, who divorced in 2001, share together.

photos
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Gets Dinner With The Sandlot's Patrick Renna

The actor also has a younger daughter, Suri Cruise, 17, with ex-wife Katie Holmes, while Nicole shares daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 14, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 12, with husband Keith Urban.

See photos of Connor and Bella over the years:

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Time to Tee Up

Connor goes golfing in April 2023.

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Big Catch

Connor appears on a fishing trip in 2019.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Diesel
In Style

Connor attends the Diesel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2023.

Instagram / Bella Kidman Cruise
Selfie Time

Bella appears in a 2021 selfie.

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Babies!

Connor shared this childhood pic of himself with Bella on Instagram in 2019, writing, "Day 1 homies."

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Throwback Pic

"Throwback time," Connor captioned this childhood pic of himself and Bella, which he shared on Instagram in 2016.

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Connor the Fisherman

Connor appears on a fishing trip in 2018.

Tom Briglia / Getty Images
Party Time

Connor appears at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City New Jersey in February 2016.

Tom Briglia / Getty Images
Happy Birthday, Connor

Connor celebrates his 21st birthday at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City New Jersey in February 2016.

Kelly Sullivan / Getty Images
Connor the DJ

Connor DJs in the booth at Temple Nightclub in San Francisco in January 2016.

Mike Carlson / Getty Images
Father-Son Outing at NCAA Women's Final Four

Tom and Connor watch the Maryland Terrapins play against the Connecticut Huskies during the NCAA Women's Final Four Semifinal at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida in April 2015.

Scott Barbour / Getty Images
Down Under

Connor attends the Emirates marquee during Stakes Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia in November 2013.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Father-Son Outing at Dodger Stadium

Tom and Connor attend Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in October 2013.

Tiffany Rose / WireImage
Connor & Bella

The siblings appear at Connor's 17th birthday party benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, at the Hyde lounge at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles in January 2012.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Courtside Seats

Tom, Connor and Jeffrey Katzenberg attend an NBA game between the New Orleans Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles in March 2011.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Go Dodgers

Tom and Connor attend a game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in June 2010.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Go Lakers

Tom and Connor attend Game Two of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2010 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles in May 2010.

Trending Stories

1

Future of tWitch's Estate Is Determined After He Died Without a Will

2

Tom Cruise & Ex Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Goes Golfing in Rare Photo

3

Every NSFW Confession Meghan Trainor Has Shared About Her Marriage

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Future of tWitch's Estate Is Determined After He Died Without a Will

2

Tom Cruise & Ex Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Goes Golfing in Rare Photo

3

Every NSFW Confession Meghan Trainor Has Shared About Her Marriage

4

Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comments About Princess Diana

5

Why Molly Ringwald Rejected Pretty Woman Role