Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comments About Princess Diana

Kate Middleton revealed she and the late Princess Diana share the same ring size, explaining that Prince William didn't have to get her iconic blue sapphire ring resized when he proposed.

Like mother, like daughter-in-law.

Kate Middleton opened up about her connection to husband Prince William's mom, the late Princess Diana, during a recent visit to Wales. While meeting royal watchers gathered outside the Dowlais Rugby Club on April 27, the Princess of Wales revealed that she and Diana—who died in 1997—share the same ring size, so William didn't have alter the band on his mother's blue sapphire jewelry piece when he proposed with it in 2010.

"It's the same ring," Kate said, as seen in a video posted on Instagram. "And it's exactly the same size."

And given how Kate never met Diana before her death, the 41-year-old noted that the sparkler remains to be one her most cherished possessions. 

"It is very special," she remarked. "What an honor to be able to wear it."

Sharing that Diana would've been a "brilliant grandmother," Kate added, "We miss her everyday."

The engagement ring—a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds—was originally gifted to Diana when King Charles III popped the question in 1981. Diana kept the bauble after her 1996 divorce from the royal.

While it was previously reported that Prince Harry inherited the gem upon Diana's death and had offered it to his older brother, the Duke of Sussex wrote in his memoir Spare that he "never gave Willy that ring because it wasn't mine to give."

"He had already had it," Harry shared. "He'd asked for it after Mummy died, and I'd been more than happy to let it go." 

But the ring isn't Kate's only link to Diana. When Charles ascended to the British throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, Kate was dubbed the new Princess of Wales—a title previously held by Diana—while William inherited his father's Prince of Wales role.

At the time, a royal source told E! News that Kate "appreciates the history associated with this role, but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

"The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously," the insider continued, adding that the couple are also "focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time."

