Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comments About Princess Diana

Watch : Princess Diana's Fashion Moments We're Still OBSESSED With

Like mother, like daughter-in-law.

Kate Middleton opened up about her connection to husband Prince William's mom, the late Princess Diana, during a recent visit to Wales. While meeting royal watchers gathered outside the Dowlais Rugby Club on April 27, the Princess of Wales revealed that she and Diana—who died in 1997—share the same ring size, so William didn't have alter the band on his mother's blue sapphire jewelry piece when he proposed with it in 2010.

"It's the same ring," Kate said, as seen in a video posted on Instagram. "And it's exactly the same size."

And given how Kate never met Diana before her death, the 41-year-old noted that the sparkler remains to be one her most cherished possessions.

"It is very special," she remarked. "What an honor to be able to wear it."

Sharing that Diana would've been a "brilliant grandmother," Kate added, "We miss her everyday."

The engagement ring—a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds—was originally gifted to Diana when King Charles III popped the question in 1981. Diana kept the bauble after her 1996 divorce from the royal.