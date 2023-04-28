Smokey Robinson Recalls Year-Long Affair With Diana Ross During His Marriage to Claudette Rogers

Watch : Smokey Robinson Explains "Controversial" Album Gasms at Grammys

You'll be cruisin' on over to hear Smokey Robinson's story about him and Diana Ross.

The "One Heartbeat" singer recently said he had an affair with The Supremes star while he was married to his first wife Claudette Rogers.

During an interview with The Guardian published April 27, Robinson was asked if he ever had a "thing" with Ross.

"Yes, we did," he replied, before saying how long it lasted. "About a year. I was married at the time. We were working together and it just happened. But it was beautiful. She's a beautiful lady, and I love her right till today. She's one of my closest people. She was young and trying to get her career together. I was trying to help her. I brought her to Motown, in fact. I wasn't going after her and she wasn't going after me. It just happened."

However, Robinson said Ross put an end to the romance.

"After we'd been seeing each other for a while, Diana said to me she couldn't do that because she knew Claudette, and she knew I still loved my wife," he continued. "And I did. I loved my wife very much."

