Here's How James Corden Ended His Late Late Show Run—With Help From Harry Styles

James Corden just took his final bow at The Late Late Show.
After eight years, the 44-year-old hosted his final episode of the late-night show on April 27. And in true comedic fashion, Corden opened the show with a bit in which he got locked out from the set, turning to his guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell for assistance. But once he was able to take the stage, the host was met with a standing ovation and the audience cheering his name.
"This is it, gang. This is it," he said. "It is the final Late Late Show in the history of CBS."
Of course, there were plenty of tears too—including from Corden's mom Margaret who sat in the audience with his dad Malcolm.
And they weren't the only ones who wanted to be a part of his big sendoff. President Joe Biden also sent Corden a message. In addition, fellow late-night hosts Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman and Trevor Noah appeared in a sketch about Corden leaving the talk show biz, keeping their hosting secrets and seeing what life could be like after his exit.
When it was time for Ferrell and Styles to take the stage as the final guests, the Anchorman actor smashed Corden's desk with a mallet. The "As It Was" singer then took a trip down memory lane, recalling how he got "Late Late" tattooed on his arm, filled in as host and played "Spill Your Guts."
In fact, Ferrell, Corden and Styles decided to do one last round of the game. While the Saturday Night Live alum and Cats star ate bug trifle and bull penis, the Grammy winner decided to answer a question instead of eating one of the dishes. As for what he was willing to reveal? Whether a One Direction reunion could ever happen in the future.
"I would never say never to that," Styles replied. "I think if there was a time where we all felt that was what we wanted to do, then I don't see why we wouldn't."
He then honored Corden with some moving words.
"Can I just say that as a friend I'm so incredibly proud of you for everything you've done," Styles said. "I remember when you decided to take doing the show, and watching you do it has been incredibly inspiring to me. On a personal note, you've been a safe space for me always as a friend. And I'm selfishly very excited that you're coming home 'cause I'm going to see you more. But I'm so happy for you, and I'm really, really proud of you and I love you."
Corden—who took over The Late Late Show from Craig Ferguson in 2015—announced in April 2022 that he would be leaving the program. During his final monologue, he reflected on the "wonderful adventure" he's had over the past eight years.
"I sit here now today with nothing but love, gratitude and pride," he shared. "This show is everything, it is everything I've ever wanted it to be."
Corden then thanked his colleagues and CBS, calling the decision to hire him "life-changing." He also encouraged Americans to work through divisions and to "look for the light, look for the joy."
Before closing the show with a musical performance, Corden expressed his gratitude to those watching his late-night journey from home.
"All we've ever wanted is just be a little bit of light and levity at the end of your day," he concluded. "Thank you for letting me do this. Thank you for letting me into your home every night. I've never taken for granted what an absolute privilege this has been."