Here's How James Corden Ended His Late Late Show Run—With Help From Harry Styles

Watch : James Corden Looks Back at His Favorite Carpool Karaoke Moments

James Corden just took his final bow at The Late Late Show.

After eight years, the 44-year-old hosted his final episode of the late-night show on April 27. And in true comedic fashion, Corden opened the show with a bit in which he got locked out from the set, turning to his guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell for assistance. But once he was able to take the stage, the host was met with a standing ovation and the audience cheering his name.

"This is it, gang. This is it," he said. "It is the final Late Late Show in the history of CBS."

Of course, there were plenty of tears too—including from Corden's mom Margaret who sat in the audience with his dad Malcolm.

And they weren't the only ones who wanted to be a part of his big sendoff. President Joe Biden also sent Corden a message. In addition, fellow late-night hosts Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman and Trevor Noah appeared in a sketch about Corden leaving the talk show biz, keeping their hosting secrets and seeing what life could be like after his exit.