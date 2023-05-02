Paris Hilton Proves She's Sliving Her Best Life at First-Ever Met Gala

Watch : See Our Favorite Celebrity Couples Shut Down The Met Gala

Paris Hilton's Met Gala debut? That's hot.

The Simple Life alum attended her first-ever Met Gala on May 1, hitting the iconic steps with designer Marc Jacobs. For the fashionable event, held at New York City's The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Paris wore a leather design by, you guessed it—Marc Jacobs! (See every star on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet.)

Since the model and businesswoman has had a successful career in the fashion world over the years, it's hard to believe that she hasn't been to the Met Gala before. But alas, she made it this year!

This fashion milestone comes just months after another major new chapter in Paris' life: motherhood. The 42-year-old heiress announced in January that she and husband Carter Reum, also 42, had welcomed their first baby together via surrogate.

Paris shared the news in a January Instagram post, writing alongside a photo of her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum's hand, "You are already loved beyond words."