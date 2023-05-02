Paris Hilton Proves She's Sliving Her Best Life at First-Ever Met Gala

It's hard to believe, but Paris Hilton stepped onto her first Met Gala red carpet on May 1 alongside designer Marc Jacobs. See the Simple Life alum's stylish night out.

Paris Hilton's Met Gala debut? That's hot.

The Simple Life alum attended her first-ever Met Gala on May 1, hitting the iconic steps with designer Marc Jacobs. For the fashionable event, held at New York City's The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Paris wore a leather design by, you guessed it—Marc Jacobs! (See every star on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet.)

Since the model and businesswoman has had a successful career in the fashion world over the years, it's hard to believe that she hasn't been to the Met Gala before. But alas, she made it this year!

This fashion milestone comes just months after another major new chapter in Paris' life: motherhood. The 42-year-old heiress announced in January that she and husband Carter Reum, also 42, had welcomed their first baby together via surrogate.

Paris shared the news in a January Instagram post, writing alongside a photo of her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum's hand, "You are already loved beyond words."

As for the meaning behind their baby boy's name, Paris shared that she's been planning out her future kids' monikers for some time.

"Over a decade ago I thought of this amazing name," she explained on the Feb. 22 episode of her This Is Paris podcast. "It's such a beautiful name, it's so unique. I love that it is not only a city but it also has other meanings that are just beautiful. I really believe that names have power and we wanted a name for our baby boy that was uniquely remarkable."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

As Paris enjoys a night out of the house, let's take a look at more celebs on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet!

John Shearer/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Schiaparelli

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

In Jacquemus

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier

John Shearer/WireImage

Maluma

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

In Marc Jacobs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Gucci

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pete Davidson

In Fendi

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Serena Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

