Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kendall Jenner’s NBA Exes

Kim Kardashian is taking her slam dunk fashion style to the next level.

In the newly dropped trailer for season three of Hulu's The Kardashians, the reality star is seen donning a black T-shirt printed with the former NBA flames of sister Kendall Jenner.

The witty shirt, which features the words "Kendall" and "Starting Five," shows the supermodel surrounded by images of her past rumored romances, making up the basketball team of exes past.

The design includes former Los Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson (who she casually dated in 2016), former Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin (who Kendall was linked to in 2017), previous Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons (Kendall's boyfriend of about a year in 2019), and former Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma (who sparked romance rumors with Kendall in 2019).

Of course, closing out the team is Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, who Kendall dated off and on for two years until they split in October 2022.