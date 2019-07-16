When it comes to dealing with Twitter trolls, Kendall Jenner is a total pro.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proved this once again by posting an epic response to a social media user's post about rumored basketball beaus on Tuesday.

The sports fan tweeted a picture of D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma and Blake Griffin. Alongside the photo, read the words "Starting 5 of NBA Players Kendall Jenner Dated."

"This is a playoff team," the social media user wrote, "lmao."

However, the 23-year-old model had a quick comeback.

"2 out of 5 accurate, thanks," she replied.

The post came a few days after Ben's sister, Liv, seemingly shaded the reality star.

"I just wouldn't ever wanna be known for dating athletes," she wrote on twitter. "Like imagine working your way through a league. Not a team a LEAGUE!"

She also later tweeted, "I'd rather be crazy than be a hoe." When a Twitter user called her out for "dissing" Kendall and asked Ben to "tell your sister to shut-up and stop hating on her," she replied, "I didn't name any names but if the shoe fits WEAR IT."