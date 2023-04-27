Pregnant Rihanna Has Smurfs on the Brain: All the Details on Her New Role

Watch : Met Gala 2023: Look Back at Rihanna's Best Fashions!

This latest news is blue-tiful.

Rihanna is set to star as Smurfette in and The Smurfs Movie for Paramount network. Along with acting in the film, the "Needed Me" singer will also serve as a producer as well as write and perform original music.

"I tried to get the Papa Smurf part but it didn't work out." Rihanna joked after announcing the news at CinemaCon April 27, per Deadline. "This is a delight. Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me. I'm usually front and center with everything, but with this I get to play a part and a role and I get to imagine. I get to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and get to play a little blue badass."

She added, "I hope this gives me a little bit of cool points with my kids one day."

Paramount Pictures' President and CEO Brian Robbins echoed the 35-year-old's excitement. "We couldn't be more excited to have found our Smurfette," he said in a press release the same day, "in one of the most beloved stars in the world."