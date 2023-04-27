Save $75 on This Bissell Multi-Surface Cleaner That Vacuums and Mops Floors at the Same Time

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you loathe chores, but you still want a clean home, you just need more effective tools. Bissell is a beloved brand because of its high-quality tools. Once you shop Bissell, you won't go back to any other brand.
The Bissell CrossWave All-In-One Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner is not just a vacuum. You can vacuum and wash floors at the same time. This device as a unique two-tank system that separates cleaning solution and dirty water, so you are always cleaning with a fresh formula. You can use the Bissell CrossWave FLoor Cleaner on tile, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, rubber floor mats, pressed wood floors, and area rugs.
Typically, you can get this floor cleaner for $264, but you can get the vacuum with accessories and bottles of cleaning solution for just $190. This gadget is next-level and it will make your life easier. Step up your cleaning game and shop this deal.
Bissell CrossWave All-In-One Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner
This bundle includes the Bissell CrossWave floor cleaner with multi-surface brush roll and filter, 8-oz bottle of multi-surface cleaner, two 8-oz bottles of hard floor sanitize cleaners, additional multi-surface brush roll, and an additional filter.
There are four colors to choose from.
If you need more information before you shop, here are some rave reviews from fans of the Bissell CrossWave.
Bissell CrossWave All-In-One Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner Reviews
A shopper said, "Excellent for hard floors. dust and wash all in one step. No more mops and buckets. Lightweight, easy to use."
Another declared, "THIS HAS MADE MY LIFE A LOT EASIER AND MY FLOORS ARE SO MUCH CLEANER.AND CLEANING MACHINE IS SO EASY. HIGHLY RECOMMEND."
Someone explained, "This multi-surface floor cleaner has quickly become a necessary cleaning tool in my house. It's a quick cleanup for doggie accidents on my tile floors as well as hardwood floors. I have tried many other floor cleaners but I favor this one hands down! Try it!"
A reviewer shared, "I'm a senior citizen, with indoor pet(s). It was killing my back to vacuum then mop to sanitize and clean my floors. This machine is wonderful. I can get all done with one task. It's much easier to guide than my Dyson vac too. I have scored concrete with area rugs and this gets all cleaned. Dog slobber is very hard to get off floor after drys but this cross wave does it with ease. Thank you Bissell and QVC."
"I am a very clean person. I vacuum and mop my floors weekly. I used this an my jaw dropped.my kitchen carpets and floor were full of dog hair and black dirty water. I have a new respect for clean. I recommend this highly. Clean up was a snap. Don't be afraid of that part takes merely minutes," someone reviewed.
A shopper wrote, "Love this machine. Love that I can vacuum, wash and dry my floor with one machine."
