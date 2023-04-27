Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Is All Grown-Up During Rare Public Appearance at White House State Dinner

Watch : Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College

It was a mother-son outing for Angelina Jolie and her eldest child Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

The Oscar winner, 47, and the 21-year-old attended a state dinner at the White House in Washington D.C. on April 26. For the occasion, Angelina wore a cream blazer over a white, flowing dress and finished off her look with a pearl necklace and earrings, gold clutch and red lip. As for Maddox, he donned a black suit over a white shirt and added a coordinating tie.

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee at the dinner. And Maddox—who studied at Yonsei University in Seoul—and Angelina weren't the only celebrity guests. Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim were also among the stars in attendance.

The appearance marked a rare one for Maddox as his last public outing was in October, when he attended the U.K. premiere of Angelina's movie Eternals with his siblings.