Angelina Jolie Joined by Daughter Zahara at Capitol Hill to Promote Domestic Violence Law

Angelina Jolie is using her influence for good yet again, this time with help from her 17-year-old daughter Zahara.
On Feb. 9, the Oscar winner and humanitarian brought her eldest daughter along to Washington, D.C., where the actress gave a tearful speech promoting the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act.
"I want to acknowledge the children who are terrified and suffering at this moment and the many people for whom this legislation comes too late," Jolie said in her emotionally charged speech. "The women who have suffered through this system with little or no support, who still carry the pain and trauma of their abuse. The young adults who have survived abuse and have emerged stronger, not because of the child protective system, but despite it. And the women and children who have died, who could have been saved."
Later in the day, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators announced that a deal had been reached to renew and modernize the landmark domestic violence and sexual assault law, which expired in 2019. A Senate vote is pending.
Earlier Wednesday, Jolie shared an Instagram photo of herself and Zahara reviewing the modified bill.
"Heading into the Senate's introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I'm grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators," the actress wrote. "I'm also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today's press conference. #VAWA #VAWA4All #VAWA2022 #nervousmom #partnersinadvocacy"
In March 2021, the House of Representatives voted to renew the Violence Against Women Act, which first became law in 1994. The bill called for resumed funding for programs and activities that aim to "prevent and respond to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking" and also "authorizes new programs, makes changes to federal firearms laws, and establishes new protections to promote housing stability and economic security for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking."
In order to pass the bill and send it to President Joe Biden's desk to sign it into law, the Democratic-controlled Senate needs votes from at least 10 Republicans. In her speech, Jolie said that "passing this law is one of the most important votes U.S. senators will cast this year."
Clearly, Biden agreed. "Combatting domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking should not be a Democratic issue or Republican issue," the U.S. leader said in a statement Feb. 9. "It's a matter of justice and compassion. I am grateful that this critical bipartisan bill is moving forward, and I look forward to Congress delivering it to my desk without delay."