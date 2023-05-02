Pedro Pascal Shows Us the Way to Wear Shorts on Red Carpet at Met Gala 2023

Pedro Pascal rocked a pair of Valentino shorts to the 2023 Met Gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1. See his red-hot look.

By Gabrielle Chung May 02, 2023 1:53 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMet GalaCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Met Gala 2023: Celebrities We Hope to See on the Steps

Something tells us this won't be the last time Pedro Pascal will be gracing the Met Gala carpet.

After all, the Last of Us star was on his style A-game on May 1 at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. In keeping with the night's Karl Lagerfeld-inspired dress code, Pedro rocked a red-hot ensemble from Valentino that featured a crimson-colored overcoat and black shorts. He capped off the look with a scarlet button-up, black skinny tie and lace-up military boots. (See all the celebrities on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet here.)

This was Pedro's second appearance at the annual fashion event. The 48-year-old made his Met Gala debut in 2019, wearing a custom tanned tuxedo from Burberry for the party's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme.

That evening, Pedro went viral when he appeared to fall asleep at his dinner table. As seen in footage from Bella Hadid's Instagram Live that was reposted on social media, the Mandalorian actor had his eyes closed while seated across from pal Sarah Paulson inside the party.

photos
17 Surprising Met Gala Secrets Revealed

But it seems like Pedro has found ways to stay awake these days. Recently, the Game of Thrones alum revealed he's doubled his much buzzed-about Starbucks order of six shots of espresso. 

"How many shots of coffee do you have in that cup?" he was asked by a photographer in March, to which he replied, "12." 

John Shearer/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

2

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

Pregnant Rihanna Has Finally Graced the Met Gala With Her Presence

Given how Met Gala guests often party into the early morning hours, he'll definitely need all of them.

For more star sightings at the 2023 Met Gala, keep scrolling.

John Shearer/WireImage

Cardi B

In Thom Browne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Schiaparelli

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Rihanna

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

In Givenchy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

In Jacquemus

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

John Shearer/WireImage

Maluma

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

John Shearer/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Karl Lagerfeld

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In Ralph Lauren

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

In Thom Browne

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

In Marc Jacobs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

In custom Simone Rocha

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Marc Jacobs

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

In Thom Browne

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

In Gucci

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

John Shearer/WireImage

A$AP Rocky

In Gucci

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In Valentino

John Shearer/WireImage

Nicola Peltz Beckham

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Gucci

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

2

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

Pregnant Rihanna Has Finally Graced the Met Gala With Her Presence

4

Rise & Shine Because Kylie Jenner Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet

5

Met Gala 2023: Proof Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Win Even Off the Field