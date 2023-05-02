Pedro Pascal Shows Us the Way to Wear Shorts on Red Carpet at Met Gala 2023

Watch : Met Gala 2023: Celebrities We Hope to See on the Steps

Something tells us this won't be the last time Pedro Pascal will be gracing the Met Gala carpet.

After all, the Last of Us star was on his style A-game on May 1 at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. In keeping with the night's Karl Lagerfeld-inspired dress code, Pedro rocked a red-hot ensemble from Valentino that featured a crimson-colored overcoat and black shorts. He capped off the look with a scarlet button-up, black skinny tie and lace-up military boots. (See all the celebrities on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet here.)

This was Pedro's second appearance at the annual fashion event. The 48-year-old made his Met Gala debut in 2019, wearing a custom tanned tuxedo from Burberry for the party's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme.

That evening, Pedro went viral when he appeared to fall asleep at his dinner table. As seen in footage from Bella Hadid's Instagram Live that was reposted on social media, the Mandalorian actor had his eyes closed while seated across from pal Sarah Paulson inside the party.