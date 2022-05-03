Met Gala 2022 After-Party Looks: What Blake Lively, Kourtney Kardashian and More Wore After the Carpet

Watch : Met Gala 2022 MUST-SEE Moments: Kim Kardashian, Lizzo & More!

Not a bad way to spend a Monday.

Stars gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 for the 2022 Met Gala. Held every year to raise money for the museum's Costume Institute and to celebrate its latest exhibition—this year's is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"—it's basically a grown-up prom, giving style-lovers the opportunity to marvel over A-list attendees' custom looks.

From Blake Lively's unforgettable wardrobe transformation to Kim Kardashian's incredible nod to Marilyn Monroe, there were tons of mesmerizing moments that tied into the gilded glamour dress code (if you missed any of the red carpet looks, don't worry, you can find them here).

But the fun didn't end once the ball is over. Oh no, guests kept the good times rolling well into the night by hitting up one of the many after-parties, where there was an entirely new set of couture fashions.