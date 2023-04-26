Why Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Keep Their 3 Kids Out of the Spotlight

Watch : Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher's 20-Year Love Story

Confession of a movie star? Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen aren't looking to put their kids on the ‘gram.

While the Wedding Crashers actress and Borat actor are not strangers to life in the public eye, the pair are largely private when it comes to life with their three kids, Olive, 15, Elula, 12, and Montgomery, 8. The decision to keep them out of the limelight is one that Isla has thought about a lot.

"It's unfair on them!" Isla explained during an April 26 appearance on Lorraine, as seen in a clip published by the Daily Mail. "Kids deserve a normal childhood. I want them to be outdoors and play and run around [and] not feel self-conscious."